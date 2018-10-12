Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 October, 2018 14:45 IST

Google One cloud storage plans now in India, starts at Rs 130 a month for 100 GB

Google One storage can be used across all the Goole products such as Gmail, Google Photos, Drive.

Google One cloud storage plans were first announced back in May, including extra benefits. The paid storage plans can be opted via Google Drive, but the company is moving the storage plan to Google One.

The Google One first went live in the US in August and later the company teased about the Google One plans to hit the Indian shore. Now finally, the Google one has dropped in the Indian market.

The company has announced the basic plan starting from 100 GB for the price of Rs 130 per month, and Rs 1,300 a year to a 30 TB plan, which costs Rs 19,500 per month.

Google One

Google One.

In between them, there are various other options which one can choose from.

The Rs 650 plan, which earlier came under the 1 TB storage has now been doubled and is offered for a 2 TB storage under the umbrella of Google One.

The Google One plans can be shared with family members as well. There is also an option to talk with experts for any sort of help the user might require with respect to Google products and services. One might also be able to avail extra member benefits like Google Play credits, discounts on hotels and so on.

For the first three options which are 100 GB, 200 GB and 1 TB packs, as per the report in Phone Radar, Google is said to offer 2 months subscription when opted for an annual plan.

Google One storage can be used across all the Goole products such as Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

Google Drive

Google Drive may soon get a redesign along with a host of new features: Report

Oct 05, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Assistant gets a visual upgrade, includes easy voice and touch control

Oct 04, 2018

Google+ software glitch

Google faces scrutiny from German, US, Irish officials over Google+ security flaw

Oct 10, 2018

Delete Google Plus

Google+ leaked data of 5,00,000 users: Here's how you can delete your account

Oct 09, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps brings new features on iOS, Android to solve your commuting woes

Oct 02, 2018

Google images

France asks Google to remove images of sensitive locations, prisons from the internet

Oct 10, 2018

science

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018

Rooftop Solar

India targets 40 GW from rooftop, 100 GW in total capacity of solar energy by 2022

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

Largest nuclear fusion facility in the world may see 'first plasma' as soon as 2025

Oct 12, 2018