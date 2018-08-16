Happily or reluctantly, all of us store some of our data, like contacts, photos and chat backups, in the Cloud. And for the ones who are willingly and happily using the Cloud and are always looking for more space in this invisible data vault, Google has announced a new subscription-based service called Google One.

Basically, starting now, all existing paid Google Drive users will automatically be moved to a Google One membership and the new users will now be given an option to sign up for a Google One subscription.

Do note, this process of moving users from Drive to One is happening gradually, starting with users in the US and then to the rest of the markets “in the next few weeks”.

Does this mean I have to pay for Google Drive now?

This migration will not take away your first 15 GB of storage. That will still remain free. Anything over and above the 15 GB that you wish to get will have to be bought, though all the plans are cheaper now.

What are the Google One plans on offer?

Google One plans start at 100 GB, which is priced at $1.99 per month. Then there is a 200 GB tier for $2.99 and finally a 2 TB option for $9.99. Google also wrote in its blog that plans larger than 2 TB will remain the same. Additionally, the existing 1 TB Drive plans will now be upgraded to 2 TB at no extra cost.

And in case you need even more storage space, TechCrunch reports that you can also get 10 TB, 20 TB and 30 TB plans, priced between $99.99 and $299.99 per month.

You will be able to share the plan with up to five additional family members.

Any other benefits for Google One members?

In addition to the special tariff plans, Google One members will also be eligible for some benefits across Google. The company has announced credits on Google Play and deals on hotels found in Google Search, which could result in discounts of up to 40 percent.