Google recently announced a new subscription-based service called Google One for Indian users which will replace the paid Google Drive storage plans to Google One. Initially rolled out only for users in the US, the service has now started to roll out to Indian users as well. However, currently, the rollout is happening in a phased manner and will reach all Indian Google users in the forthcoming weeks.

Google One was announced back in May, and in August Google began the process of migrating the paid Google Drive users to the new Google One membership. As for new users looking for some extra cloud space, they will now be given an option to sign up for a Google One subscription.

With Google One, you can buy space starting 100 GB and go up to 30 TB on the cloud. Just to clear the confusion if any, if you are a member of the Google services, this shift from Google Drive to Google One, will not take away your first free 15 GB of storage. But with Google One, anything over and above the 15 GB that you wish to get will have to be bought.

We reached out to Google for the prices of the storage plans in India, however, we haven’t heard back from them yet. But this is how the recently announced plans in the US look like:

Google One plans start at 100 GB, which is priced at $1.99 per month. Then there is a 200 GB tier for $2.99, and finally a 2 TB option for $9.99. Google also wrote in its blog that plans larger than 2 TB will remain the same. Additionally, the existing 1 TB Drive plans will now be upgraded to 2 TB at no extra cost.

And in case you need even more storage space, you can also get 10 TB, 20 TB and 30 TB plans, priced between $99.99 and $299.99 per month as well.