Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 September, 2018 11:23 IST

Google One expanded storage option to start rolling out for Indian users soon

With Google One, you can buy space starting 100 GB, and up to 30 TB on the cloud

Google recently announced a new subscription-based service called Google One for Indian users which will replace the paid Google Drive storage plans to Google One. Initially rolled out only for users in the US, the service has now started to roll out to Indian users as well. However, currently, the rollout is happening in a phased manner and will reach all Indian Google users in the forthcoming weeks.

Google One was announced back in May, and in August Google began the process of migrating the paid Google Drive users to the new Google One membership. As for new users looking for some extra cloud space, they will now be given an option to sign up for a Google One subscription.

Google One

Google One

With Google One, you can buy space starting 100 GB and go up to 30 TB on the cloud. Just to clear the confusion if any, if you are a member of the Google services, this shift from Google Drive to Google One, will not take away your first free 15 GB of storage. But with Google One, anything over and above the 15 GB that you wish to get will have to be bought.

Google One email being sent out to users in India. Image: Tech2

Google One email being sent out to users in India. Image: Tech2

We reached out to Google for the prices of the storage plans in India, however, we haven’t heard back from them yet. But this is how the recently announced plans in the US look like:

Google One plans start at 100 GB, which is priced at $1.99 per month. Then there is a 200 GB tier for $2.99, and finally a 2 TB option for $9.99. Google also wrote in its blog that plans larger than 2 TB will remain the same. Additionally, the existing 1 TB Drive plans will now be upgraded to 2 TB at no extra cost.

And in case you need even more storage space, you can also get 10 TB, 20 TB and 30 TB plans, priced between $99.99 and $299.99 per month as well.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Google News

Google to roll out features so that you can read news in areas with less network

Sep 11, 2018

Samsung x Google

Samsung is working with Google on an advanced messaging service for Android

Sep 14, 2018

Google

Google to invest $140 million to expand its sole data center in Latin America

Sep 13, 2018

Dataset Search

Google Dataset Search engine launched for researchers and data journalists

Sep 06, 2018

Google

Google's AI-powered song recognition feature to be officially called Sound Search

Sep 17, 2018

Google Chrome

Google Chrome 70 beta version comes with touch-sensitive web authentication

Sep 15, 2018

science

Gut Flora

First bacteria to colonize our gut affects how we fights chronic disease as adults

Sep 20, 2018

Genetics

DNA tests of confiscated tusks leads researchers to ivory trade cartels in Africa

Sep 20, 2018

AI & Robotics

This room uses machine learning, AI to change shape in response to human behaviour

Sep 20, 2018

Neuroscience

Some bad memories can be forgotten, researchers find in a study using mice

Sep 19, 2018