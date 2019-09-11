Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google officially announces its Apple Arcade-rival Play Pass is 'coming soon'

Google has not mentioned any specific timeframe for the service to arrive or what it would be priced at.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 17:21:56 IST

Apple Arcade, the subscription-based gaming service that the Cupertino Giant had announced back at WWDC this year, has now finally received a price and Apple has said that it will be integrated directly into the App Store. Now competition for the service has been confirmed to arrive in the form of Google Play Pass on Android.

Google officially announces its Apple Arcade-rival Play Pass is coming soon

Google Play Store. Image: tech2

Earlier in August screenshots had leaked about the Google Play subscription service which had hinted at an imminent launch. Now Google has confirmed that its Play Pass will be coming soon.

While Google has not mentioned any specific timeframe for the service to arrive or what it would be priced at, the earlier leaked screenshots had suggested $4.99 price tag. Play Pass also looks to have a similar model to Apple Arcade wherein the company will be providing users with an ad-free experience along with the choice to play whichever game you want.

Play Pass' info page,  in the leaked screenshots, read "Explore a curated catalogue spanning puzzle games to premium music apps and everything in between. From action hits to puzzles and fitness trackers, with Google Play Pass you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases.

Google generally unveils its services at an official launch event and we expect Play Pass to be officially be unveiled at the Pixel 4 launch which should happen next month.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus announced in India at Rs 99 per month; Apple Arcade pricing out

Sep 10, 2019
Apple TV Plus announced in India at Rs 99 per month; Apple Arcade pricing out
Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Sep 11, 2019
Apple confirms Uighurs were targeted in iPhone attack; disputes Google's findings

Apple

Apple confirms Uighurs were targeted in iPhone attack; disputes Google's findings

Sep 07, 2019
Facebook to be probed by US state Attorneys General for possible antitrust violations

Facebook

Facebook to be probed by US state Attorneys General for possible antitrust violations

Sep 06, 2019
Apple apologises for keeping Siri recordings, announces sweeping changes to review process

Apple

Apple apologises for keeping Siri recordings, announces sweeping changes to review process

Aug 29, 2019
Apple should have split up a long time ago, big tech is too big: Steve Wozniak

Apple

Apple should have split up a long time ago, big tech is too big: Steve Wozniak

Aug 29, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019