tech2 News Staff

Apple Arcade, the subscription-based gaming service that the Cupertino Giant had announced back at WWDC this year, has now finally received a price and Apple has said that it will be integrated directly into the App Store. Now competition for the service has been confirmed to arrive in the form of Google Play Pass on Android.

Earlier in August screenshots had leaked about the Google Play subscription service which had hinted at an imminent launch. Now Google has confirmed that its Play Pass will be coming soon.

It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm — Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019

While Google has not mentioned any specific timeframe for the service to arrive or what it would be priced at, the earlier leaked screenshots had suggested $4.99 price tag. Play Pass also looks to have a similar model to Apple Arcade wherein the company will be providing users with an ad-free experience along with the choice to play whichever game you want.

Play Pass' info page, in the leaked screenshots, read "Explore a curated catalogue spanning puzzle games to premium music apps and everything in between. From action hits to puzzles and fitness trackers, with Google Play Pass you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases.

Google generally unveils its services at an official launch event and we expect Play Pass to be officially be unveiled at the Pixel 4 launch which should happen next month.

