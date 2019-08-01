Thursday, August 01, 2019Back to
Google reportedly testing its paid games/app subscriptions service called Play Pass

Android Police has obtained screenshots from a reader about the new Google Play Pass service.


tech2 News StaffAug 01, 2019 10:02:41 IST

Google's Play Store has a plethora of gaming titles which can be downloaded for free but there are also many which need to be paid for. These paid games, apart from offering a premium experience, also prevent the irritating ads from popping up every now and then. Now Google is reportedly going to introduce a premium service called Play Pass which would allow users to access the paid games for a monthly subscription fee.

Google Play Store. Image: tech2

The evidence that such a service was in works was found last year by XDA-Developers, however, as per Android Police, it appears that this feature has now been moved to the testing phase of things. The report says that Android Police has obtained screenshots from a reader about the new Google Play Pass service which is going to priced at $4.99 per month. This was later confirmed by Google as a response to an email sent by the publication on this matter although the price could vary.

Play Pass' info page reads "Explore a curated catalog spanning puzzle games to premium music apps and everything in between. From action hits to puzzles and fitness trackers, with Google Play Pass you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases."

Google is putting its hopes on the game/app subscription on Android even though iOS users spend a lot more money in the App Store than Android users.

