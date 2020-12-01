FP Trending

Google along with Microsoft is working on an update for Chrome on Windows 10 and macOS that will enhance dark mode to almost all the other UIs of the browser. The update will introduce a dark theme to more elements including the scrollbars. The tech giant is updating WebUIs with an overall support for dark mode and the latest feature is already live in Chrome Canary, according to a report by Windows Latest.

It can be tested by adding the code – "enable-features=WebUIDarkMode,CSSColorSchemeUARendering\force-dark-mode” to the command line.

The report added that the latest “FormControlsDarkMode” feature will feature allows webpages to specify if scrollbars should follow the theme of the system.

Along with this, Google is also working towards updating all internal pages of the browser with dark mode support on the scrollbar including settings, bookmarks, a history page, new tab page, and PDF printing screen.

It is also believed that Google is working on another update with the help of which when the browser is in dark mode, it will apply a dark theme to search result.

Also, a commit has been made by engineers of Google on the Chromium Gerrit that specified the improvements coming to Chrome's dark mode.

Earlier in October, Google rolled out a dark theme on Maps.

The search engine giant has also in June this year started dark theme to Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides apps for Android.

The dark mode helps to reduce strain on the eyes as well as improves battery life. Google last year announced that it would be introducing dark mode to all of its first-party app. Gmail and Google Calendar also have the feature added to them.