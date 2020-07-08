FP Trending

Google has started introducing the dark theme to its Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps for Android. The dark mode helps reduce strain on the eyes and improves battery life.

The search giant last year announced that it would roll out dark mode to all of its first-party apps. The company has already added the feature to apps like Gmail and Google Calendar.

Google will be gradually offering the feature over the next two weeks to both commercial and personal accounts alike, reported 9To5 Google.

Those who want to activate dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides will be able to do so by going to the respective app’s settings. “Settings for Docs, Sheets, and Slides will adjust automatically when the Android system is set to use Dark theme,” said the company.

Users will also be able to turn dark mode on or off for the three apps independently. To individually turn it on, one will have to go to the menu and then settings. In the settings, they will need to select theme, following which the dark mode will be activated.

Google has also included a “View in light theme” option to preview what users are working on. To preview the current document or sheet in the light theme, a person will have to use More > View in light theme.

In May, the company began to roll out dark theme for its search app on mobile. The feature at that time was made available to Android 10 and iPhone on iOS 12 or iOS 13.