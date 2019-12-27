Friday, December 27, 2019Back to
Google Messages testing Facebook Messenger-like floating chat bubbles in Android 10

The bubbles notification feature for floating chat was rolled out to Android 10 Beta 2 for Pixel devices.


tech2 News StaffDec 27, 2019 16:39:49 IST

Google is testing floating conversation bubbles on its Messages app on Android 10. While the support for the feature was added in the second beta of Android 10 for Pixel devices, it wasn’t released on the stable build.

Android 10.

XDA Developers reported that the company is working on the Bubbles API that was introduced earlier. Users on stable Android 10 builds can enable this feature from the Developer Options. Head over to Settings > Developer Options > Bubbles. We tried it out on a Pixel 3 running the latest Android 10 build and found the feature to be working.

After enabling the feature, all messages arrived in a floating chat bubble. It stays at the edge of the screen when idle and opens up to fully display the message in a floating window. Users can view messages and reply directly from the window.

While the feature isn’t rolled out by all manufacturers, Google says that it will be a normal feature and enabled by default starting from Android 11, according to XDA. Eventually, the bubble notification system could completely replace the overlay API in the future.

It isn’t clear whether this will be rolled out as a regular feature on Android 10 devices for now. It exists only under the Developer Options undergoing further testing for better support across other apps.

