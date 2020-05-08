Friday, May 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google merges consumer, enterprise messaging teams, appoints G Suite head Javier Soltero in-charge

The enterprise messaging in recent weeks has undergone some changes, including rebranding and expanded availability.


FP TrendingMay 08, 2020 18:05:10 IST

Google has unified its enterprise and consumer messaging teams. It appointed G Suite head Javier Soltero in-charge of the merged team.

The enterprise messaging in recent weeks has undergone some changes, including rebranding and expanded availability.

Soltero joined Google in October last year as VP and GM of G Suite. Before that, he worked with Microsoft. Soltero, along with his team, is now leading Android’s Phone dialer, RCS Messages client, Google Duo, Google Chat, Google Voice and Google Meet.

Google merges consumer, enterprise messaging teams, appoints G Suite head Javier Soltero in-charge

Google representational image: Reuters

“Javier will remain in Cloud, but will also join the leadership team under Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Platforms and Ecosystems,” 9To5 Google cited the company’s statement.

Lockheimer is the head of Android, Play, Chrome and operating system (OS), and Photos.

The company last month made its Google Meet videoconferencing service free for anyone, instead of just offering it to enterprise and education customers via G Suite.

Anybody with a Google account can now create free meetings of up to 100 people.

Soltero, in an interview with The Verge, said that there are no immediate plans to change or integrate any of Google’s apps. “We believe people make choices around the products that they use for specific purposes,” he added.

Google has also introduced some features to its various services in the recent past for the convenience of its users during the coronavirus lockdown.

To encourage people to stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak, the company has come up with a ‘Stay and Play at Home’ doodle series. Google, through this initiative, aims to help users get rid of boredom while staying at home.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft Team

Microsoft Teams is planning to increase its group call limit to 250 participants

May 06, 2020
Microsoft Teams is planning to increase its group call limit to 250 participants
Google Meet rolls out 16-participant tiled layout, low-light mode, Chrome tab sharing with audio, more

Google Meet

Google Meet rolls out 16-participant tiled layout, low-light mode, Chrome tab sharing with audio, more

Apr 24, 2020
Google Meet gets deeper Gmail integration, will let you place video calls from your inbox

Google Meet

Google Meet gets deeper Gmail integration, will let you place video calls from your inbox

May 06, 2020
Google’s video conferencing platform Meet will now be free for anyone with an email ID

Google Meet

Google’s video conferencing platform Meet will now be free for anyone with an email ID

Apr 30, 2020
UGC panel recommends starting new academic session from September; entrance exams may be held in June, says official

NewsTracker

UGC panel recommends starting new academic session from September; entrance exams may be held in June, says official

Apr 27, 2020
Massive asteroid 1998 OR2 to brush past Earth today but it poses no threat to planet

asteroid

Massive asteroid 1998 OR2 to brush past Earth today but it poses no threat to planet

Apr 29, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020