Google has unified its enterprise and consumer messaging teams. It appointed G Suite head Javier Soltero in-charge of the merged team.

The enterprise messaging in recent weeks has undergone some changes, including rebranding and expanded availability.

Soltero joined Google in October last year as VP and GM of G Suite. Before that, he worked with Microsoft. Soltero, along with his team, is now leading Android’s Phone dialer, RCS Messages client, Google Duo, Google Chat, Google Voice and Google Meet.

“Javier will remain in Cloud, but will also join the leadership team under Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Platforms and Ecosystems,” 9To5 Google cited the company’s statement.

Lockheimer is the head of Android, Play, Chrome and operating system (OS), and Photos.

The company last month made its Google Meet videoconferencing service free for anyone, instead of just offering it to enterprise and education customers via G Suite.

Anybody with a Google account can now create free meetings of up to 100 people.

Soltero, in an interview with The Verge, said that there are no immediate plans to change or integrate any of Google’s apps. “We believe people make choices around the products that they use for specific purposes,” he added.

Google has also introduced some features to its various services in the recent past for the convenience of its users during the coronavirus lockdown.

To encourage people to stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak, the company has come up with a ‘Stay and Play at Home’ doodle series. Google, through this initiative, aims to help users get rid of boredom while staying at home.

