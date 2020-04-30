Thursday, April 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom

By Paresh Dave OAKLAND, Calif.


ReutersApr 30, 2020 00:15:37 IST

Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom

By Paresh Dave

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said any user will soon be able to host free video conferences on Meet, turning its previously business-only tool into a bigger rival to Zoom and others battling for users during the coronavirus outbreak.

Zoom Video Communications Inc , Microsoft Corp's Skype and Facebook Inc's Messenger introduced features this month to attract users as people barred from going out to socialize seek free options to connect with friends and family by online video.

But Meet, which has 100 million daily users, had required a Google business or education account to set up calls. While Google has long offered free versions of business tools including Gmail and Google Docs, there has been no equivalent for Meet, a service launched three years ago.

The company gradually will open Meet in the coming weeks, and users can sign up https://landing.google.com/googlemeet to know when their account gains access.

Zoom shares were down about 7% on Wednesday after Google's announcement.

Alphabet shares were up 9% and rivals Microsoft and Facebook up about 7%, all buoyed by Alphabet on Tuesday reporting first-quarter revenue that was better than investors had expected given the virus-hammered economy.

Google has provided free video conferencing for nearly 12 years through its Hangouts service, but it features outdated security and technology and its popularity has waned. The company also maintains Duo, a video calling app accessible only on smartphones.

Smita Hashim, a director of product management at Google, said in an interview that the company recommends consumers use Meet over Hangouts.

"As COVID has impacted everyone's lives, we felt there was a reason to bring something built for businesses first to everyone," she said, referring to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. "It's a more secure, reliable, modern product."

Meet calls pass through Google's servers, enabling it to provide automatic captioning, troubleshoot issues and comply with legal orders to share users' data. But consumers' calls will not be stored. Businesses and schools will have exclusive access to recording meetings and other options.

Google generates revenue from many of its free services by placing ads within them or collecting data on users' behavior to personalize ads. That will not be true for Meet, Hashim said.

Google's cloud services unit, which developed Meet, does not use customer data for advertising and that will apply to free users, too, she said.

But Meet will cut free calls after an hour starting in October, compared with no time limit on Messenger and Skype and a 40-minute restriction on consumer Zoom accounts. Free Meet calls also will be limited to no more than a single host and 100 participants - the same as Zoom's free version but above the 50 on Messenger and Skype.

Google aims to deter bad behavior by requiring all participants of the consumer version of Meet to sign in with a Google account. Participants' names and profile pictures will be visible on calls, but their email addressees will not be shared, Hashim said.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Mourning a 'supermom': U.S. health worker casualties mount in virus fight

Apr 16, 2020
Mourning a 'supermom': U.S. health worker casualties mount in virus fight
Warren says she would accept an offer to be Biden's running mate

Newstracker

Warren says she would accept an offer to be Biden's running mate

Apr 17, 2020
Factbox: Countries pondering an easing of coronavirus curbs

Newstracker

Factbox: Countries pondering an easing of coronavirus curbs

Apr 17, 2020
New York coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations lowest in more than one week

Newstracker

New York coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations lowest in more than one week

Apr 17, 2020
UK needs virus restrictions to stay, says science chief

Newstracker

UK needs virus restrictions to stay, says science chief

Apr 17, 2020
Britain to extend lockdown for at least three weeks

Newstracker

Britain to extend lockdown for at least three weeks

Apr 17, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020