It’s been a couple of months since Google has been testing the Android P beta version, but there hasn’t been any information about the date on which it will be finally released.

Its developer preview was first released in the month of March this year, however, only for the Pixel smartphone owners. You can read our detailed review of the operating system here.

While, Google had announced that the OS will roll-out “this summer,” from what a recent ‘leak’ by a popular tipster Evan Blass looks like, it seems that Android P’s stable version will roll out on 20 August.

He posted an image of an August 2018 calendar, with a P against 20 August in a tweet.

This means two things, one that Google is soon going to announce the release of the much awaited operating system in the coming days, and two, that we will finally know what the P in Android P stands for.

Google usually names every incremental version of Android after some kind of food item, the last version was called Oreo, and before that, Nougat, before that it was Marshmallow, Lollipop, KitKat, Jellybean and so on.

For some time, Android P was believed to be called Popsicle or even Peppermint after Google hinted at it. It has also been rumoured to be named Pistachio. Could also be papad or pakoda, who knows. We’re excited!

If Evan Blass’s claims are true, then it can be guessed that the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and probably Nexus will get the updates at the same time.

The other companies who have partnered with Google and run Android, like OnePlus, Nokia will also get their Android P updates some weeks after the official release of the software.