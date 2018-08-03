Friday, August 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 August, 2018 14:17 IST

Google may finally roll out a stable version of the Android P on 20 August

If the 20 August release is true, we will finally know what the P in Android P stands for. Yay!

It’s been a couple of months since Google has been testing the Android P beta version, but there hasn’t been any information about the date on which it will be finally released.

Its developer preview was first released in the month of March this year, however, only for the Pixel smartphone owners. You can read our detailed review of the operating system here.

Android P

Android P.

While, Google had announced that the OS will roll-out “this summer,” from what a recent ‘leak’ by a popular tipster Evan Blass looks like, it seems that Android P’s stable version will roll out on 20 August.

He posted an image of an August 2018 calendar, with a P against 20 August in a tweet.

This means two things, one that Google is soon going to announce the release of the much awaited operating system in the coming days, and two, that we will finally know what the P in Android P stands for.

Google usually names every incremental version of Android after some kind of food item, the last version was called Oreo, and before that, Nougat, before that it was Marshmallow, Lollipop, KitKat, Jellybean and so on.

For some time, Android P was believed to be called Popsicle or even Peppermint after Google hinted at it. It has also been rumoured to be named Pistachio. Could also be papad or pakoda, who knows. We’re excited!

If Evan Blass’s claims are true, then it can be guessed that the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and probably Nexus will get the updates at the same time.

The other companies who have partnered with Google and run Android, like OnePlus, Nokia will also get their Android P updates some weeks after the official release of the software.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

also see

Android P

OnePlus 6 users can now run Android P beta 3, here's a step-by-step guide

Jul 20, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL production may have started, codenames leaked

Jul 23, 2018

Android P

Google rolls out Developer Preview 5 of Android P ahead of final release

Jul 26, 2018

Android P

OnePlus decides to launch Android P as the next major update for OnePlus 3, 3T

Jul 31, 2018

Internet Speeds

Apple iPhones lag behind Samsung and Google phones in internet speed tests: Report

Jul 24, 2018

Android Oreo

Android Oreo 8.0 market share doubles to 10.1% in July; iOS 11 penetration is 81%

Jul 24, 2018

science

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

Climate & Ecology

Dirt and carbon trapped in warming soil are spurring climate change on: Study

Aug 03, 2018

Health Tech

Google Glass could help kids with autism better understand faces & emotions

Aug 03, 2018

Bird Talk

This bird species picks up ‘languages’ by eavesdropping on neighbourhood chatter

Aug 03, 2018