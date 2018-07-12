Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 21:34 IST

Reports indicate that Android P might be named...wait for it...Pistachio?

We should officially learn Google's plans for the P in Android P sometime in August.

The third beta version of Android P is out and we are still nowhere close to identifying what exactly the P stands for in Android P. Now we know that Google usually names every incremental version of Android after some kind of food item, the last version was called Oreo, and before that, Nougat, before that it was Marshmallow, Lollipop, KitKat, Jellybean and so on.

Android P

Android P

For some time, Android P was believed to be called Popsicle or even Peppermint after Google hinted at it. However, as per a report by Polish website Tabletowo, a new leak coming from a Huawei employee has revealed a new name for Android P. The report states that while responding to requests of information on an upgrade path for the Huawei P9 Lite, the Huawei representative referred to Android P or Android 9.0 as...wait for it...Android Pistachio.

Other potential names that were thrown around include “Pistachio Ice Cream”, as per the report. Now it is quite possible that this information has no basis and that 'Pistachio' could be another name meant to stir up some discussion among the tech enthusiasts. Take this information with a grain of salt, obviously, or some nuts, or maybe salted nuts. We should officially learn Google's plans for Android P sometime in August.

tags


latest videos

Instagram Question sticker explained

Instagram Question sticker explained
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

also see

Gmail

Google lets third-party app developers go through your Gmail account: Report

Jul 03, 2018

Android P

Google rolls out Android P Beta 3 for the Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphone range

Jul 03, 2018

Nokia

Android P stable build could be arriving on Nokia devices this August

Jul 02, 2018

OxygenOS

OxygenOS Open Beta adds support for Project Treble on the OnePlus 5 and 5T

Jul 04, 2018

Google

Android app shortcuts with a right click arrive for Chrome OS on Dev Channel

Jul 12, 2018

Xiaomi

MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo released for the Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Note 2 and Mi Mix

Jul 10, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018