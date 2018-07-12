The third beta version of Android P is out and we are still nowhere close to identifying what exactly the P stands for in Android P. Now we know that Google usually names every incremental version of Android after some kind of food item, the last version was called Oreo, and before that, Nougat, before that it was Marshmallow, Lollipop, KitKat, Jellybean and so on.

For some time, Android P was believed to be called Popsicle or even Peppermint after Google hinted at it. However, as per a report by Polish website Tabletowo, a new leak coming from a Huawei employee has revealed a new name for Android P. The report states that while responding to requests of information on an upgrade path for the Huawei P9 Lite, the Huawei representative referred to Android P or Android 9.0 as...wait for it...Android Pistachio.

Other potential names that were thrown around include “Pistachio Ice Cream”, as per the report. Now it is quite possible that this information has no basis and that 'Pistachio' could be another name meant to stir up some discussion among the tech enthusiasts. Take this information with a grain of salt, obviously, or some nuts, or maybe salted nuts. We should officially learn Google's plans for Android P sometime in August.