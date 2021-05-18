Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
Google I/O 2021 to take place today at 10.30 pm IST: Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected; How to watch it live

The updated Android 12 UI is expected to come with a volume slider and new lock screen with larger clock text.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2021 09:58:26 IST

Google is all set to host the annual Google I/O 2021 today (18 May) at 10.30 pm IST. The conference will take place from 18-20 May. Notably, it will be hosted online on Google's I/O website and will be free of cost for everyone. To recall, this event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, the company is quite tight-lipped about the upcoming announcements, a report by The Verge hints that Google will announce a few "developer-focused features" and some UI changes. In addition to this, the company might also launch a Pixel smartwatch and Pixel Buds A series at the event.

Google I/O 2021 will kick off on 18 May. Image: Reuters

Google I/O 2021: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST today (18 May). You can tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch all the live updates.

Google I/O 2021: What to expect

Android 12

As per tipster Jon Prosser, alongside the newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle in the notification bar, there will be a new music widget, a new clock widget and a weather widget. There will be a few new small changes in the user interface. The updated Android 12 UI is also expected to come with a volume slider and new lock screen with larger clock text.

Android 12. Image: Front Page Tech/YouTube

The tipster further revealed that the new OS will also allow notification grouping where users can select apps of their choice. New animations are also expected to make their way in the upcoming set of updates.

Google Pixel Buds A series expected specifications

Google’s official Android account on Twitter accidentally announced the Pixel Buds A earlier this month. The design looks identical to Google’s last month’s promotional email leak, but the all-white case is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme in the earlier image, indicating its availability in different colour options such as all-white or dark ‘forest green’. The inside of the charging case as well as the tips and wings of the buds are green.

In terms of design, the new Pixel Buds A look similar to the first-generation buds, except they will be priced lower, a fact denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the affordable Pixel phones.

Pixel Watch expected specifications

Going by the images shared by tipster Jon Prosser, the new Pixel Watch will have a circular dial with a physical crown, just like a traditional watch. In addition to this, it might come with interchangeable straps and a heart rate tracker.

Google has recently hinted in a tweet that it will announce a new version of WearOS. It is expected that the rumoured Pixel Watch will run on WearOS.

