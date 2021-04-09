Friday, April 09, 2021Back to
Google Pixel Watch leak hints at a physical crown feature just like analog watches

If rumours are to be believed, Google Pixel Watch is going to be the first high-end watch by the tech giant.


FP TrendingApr 09, 2021 14:57:13 IST

A new leak has been shared for the Google Pixel Watch which reveals that the hi-tech device is going to have the feature of classic watches. Quoting tech analyst Jon Prosser, TechRadar reported that the new Pixel Watch will have a physical crown, just like a traditional watch. Jon revealed the new feature by posting an image on Twitter that shows the dial behind the sliced part of the crowned face. Prosser had earlier announced that he will be sharing an image of the watch soon.

The new Pixel Watch will have a physical crown, just like a traditional watch. Image: Pixabay

The first image which shows the clock with the traditional crown is only a peek and there is more to come, as evident from Jon’s tweet. Not just this image, he is soon going to share more full-resolution pictures and videos of the watch.


Usually, a physical crown is not used in digital watches as they have touch sensors to let users control the device. However, there are digital watches that have physical crowns such as Montblanc Summit 2.

Previously, Tech Radar had reported quoting leaker Evleaks that Google was developing a watch in 2018. It was speculated that Pixel Watch would be announced alongside Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3, however, it did not happen.

There was also buzz that the watch might be launched with Google Pixel 4 but that did not materialise as well.

https://www.techradar.com/news/google-pixel-watch-leak-april-2021

 

