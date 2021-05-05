FP Trending

Google’s official Android account on Twitter accidentally announced the Pixel Buds A series. The now-deleted tweet went live with the caption, “Quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing. The new Pixel Buds A-Series has arrived. Enjoy one-tap Bluetooth pairing with the updated Fast Pair experience on #Android”. Attached with it was an image revealing the look of the new Pixel Buds A. This is not the first time the Pixel Buds A has come up on the internet. Certain details of the Pixel Buds A were leaked in April.

The design looks identical to Google’s last month’s promotional email leak, but the all-white case is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme in the earlier image, indicating its availability in different colour options such as all-white or dark ‘forest green’. The inside of the charging case as well as the tips and wings of the buds are green. The two new colours are said to be similar to those seen on the upcoming Pixel 5a.

In terms of design, the new Pixel Buds A look similar to the first-generation buds, except they will be priced lower, a fact denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the affordable Pixel phones.

Also, Google might not name its next earbuds the Pixel Buds 3 and could rather go with the ‘A’ moniker. The reason for the shift from 3 to A is vague, but hypothetically, if the nomenclature follows that of the Pixel series of phones, then the Pixel Buds A should be a more affordable option and would be priced lower than its competitors – such as the Apple AirPods – by about $20 to $25.

It is also speculated the Pixel Buds A-series will work with Fast Pair available on Android 6 and above devices. It's not certain when Google will officially launch the Pixel Buds A, but they’re most likely to debut alongside the Pixel 5a 5G later this year.