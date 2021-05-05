Wednesday, May 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel Buds A accidentally revealed on Twitter, to get Fast Pair functionality

The Pixel Buds A are expected to be officially launched later in 2021 alongside the Pixel 5a 5G.


FP TrendingMay 05, 2021 20:02:13 IST

Google’s official Android account on Twitter accidentally announced the Pixel Buds A series. The now-deleted tweet went live with the caption, “Quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing. The new Pixel Buds A-Series has arrived. Enjoy one-tap Bluetooth pairing with the updated Fast Pair experience on #Android”. Attached with it was an image revealing the look of the new Pixel Buds A. This is not the first time the Pixel Buds A has come up on the internet. Certain details of the Pixel Buds A were leaked in April.

The design looks identical to Google’s last month’s promotional email leak, but the all-white case is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme in the earlier image, indicating its availability in different colour options such as all-white or dark ‘forest green’. The inside of the charging case as well as the tips and wings of the buds are green. The two new colours are said to be similar to those seen on the upcoming Pixel 5a.

The all-white case of the Google Pixel Buds A in the leaked image is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme leaked earlier. Image: Google

The all-white case of the Google Pixel Buds A in the leaked image is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme leaked earlier. Image: Google

In terms of design, the new Pixel Buds A look similar to the first-generation buds, except they will be priced lower, a fact denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the affordable Pixel phones.

Also, Google might not name its next earbuds the Pixel Buds 3 and could rather go with the ‘A’ moniker. The reason for the shift from 3 to A is vague, but hypothetically, if the nomenclature follows that of the Pixel series of phones, then the Pixel Buds A should be a more affordable option and would be priced lower than its competitors – such as the Apple AirPods – by about $20 to $25.

It is also speculated the Pixel Buds A-series will work with Fast Pair available on Android 6 and above devices. It's not certain when Google will officially launch the Pixel Buds A, but they’re most likely to debut alongside the Pixel 5a 5G later this year.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

How to upload 4K images on Twitter Android and iOS app

Apr 23, 2021
How to upload 4K images on Twitter Android and iOS app
'Forgot how to reset password, please help': Man's response to Sundar Pichai's COVID-19 relief tweet goes viral

NewsTracker

'Forgot how to reset password, please help': Man's response to Sundar Pichai's COVID-19 relief tweet goes viral

Apr 27, 2021
Twitter earned $86 million in latest quarter, revenue grew 28 percent

Twitter

Twitter earned $86 million in latest quarter, revenue grew 28 percent

Apr 30, 2021
MailOnline sues Google for allegedly 'eroding its search traffic', Google calls claims 'meritless'

Google

MailOnline sues Google for allegedly 'eroding its search traffic', Google calls claims 'meritless'

Apr 22, 2021
Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended by Twitter India after 'repeated violations'

BuzzPatrol

Kangana Ranaut's account permanently suspended by Twitter India after 'repeated violations'

May 04, 2021
Google will be shutting down the ‘Question & Answers’ section in Search on 30 June

Google Search

Google will be shutting down the ‘Question & Answers’ section in Search on 30 June

Apr 27, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021