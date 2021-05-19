00:35 (IST)
This brings us to the end of Day 1 of Google I/O 2021
Thanks for tuning in folks!
tech2 News StaffMay 19, 2021 00:37:07 IST
This year, the company is likely to announce a few UI updates for Android 12 that includes new widgets, animations and more.
00:32 (IST)
Here's what Google has to say about the Project Starline
00:31 (IST)
Google announces Project Starline Google gives us a glimpse of Project Starline, which uses high-resolution cameras and depth sensors to create 3D images of a person during a video interaction; making it like being seated across from them
00:24 (IST)
Google Health Google Health has partnered with Northwestern Medicine to advance the use of AI in mammograms for quicker, more accurate detection of breast cancer cases
00:22 (IST)
Google and Fitbit Fitbit is now part of the Google fold. Some of the most popular features of Fitbit will be available on Google's Wear watches, and the two will also co-develop new watches.
00:20 (IST)
Google partners with Samsung On the wearables front, Google has teamed up with Samsung to combine the strengths of Wear OS with those of Tizen for faster performance and improved battery life.
00:16 (IST)
Android 12 will come with support for 'Digital Car key' Google will roll out the 'Digital Car Key' feature later this year, which will let car owners lock, unlock or start their vehicle with the help of NFC. To be available on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.
00:14 (IST)
Android 12 connectivity You can now unlock and share files from ChromeBook directly via your Android phone. Google says that TV remote will come built into the phone and will work with Android TV.
00:10 (IST)
Android 12 comes with new features for privacy A new privacy dashboard will show what type of data was accessed and when. A new indicator has been added that will let users know when an app using their camera or microphone.
00:08 (IST)
Here's how the new Android 12 looks!
00:06 (IST)
...and more design changes You can now summon Google Assistant by long pressing the power button.
00:05 (IST)
Android 12 design change updates! The new UI will come with a new 'Colour extraction' feature that creates a custom pallet based on the wallpaper you're using. You get a new lockscreen that supports dynamic light. The clock on the lockscreen also appears larger when you dont have any notifications. The 'quick settings' of the notification bar also includes Google Pay and Home controls.
23:54 (IST)
Google announces a new 'Material You' design that will roll out in Android 12 update
23:52 (IST)
Getting over a breakup? Google Photos will now help you by not showing images and videos of certain people!
23:48 (IST)
Google Photos also gets new features The new 'Little Patterns' feature can read visual similarities between different pictures and present them as an assembled memory. Google Photos will also now sort images for memories basis of the occasion they were taken on. For example, pictures shot during Diwali will be presented as 'Diwali'.
23:43 (IST)
Google brings new features for Google Shop The new "Shopping Graph" is a knowledge graph for shopping that shows reviews, pricing, video and more. It uses Lens, Photos, Search, Chrome and YouTube to gather information and allow users to shop easily.
23:38 (IST)
Google Maps will also show how busy an area is
23:34 (IST)
Google announces new improvements for Google Maps Google Maps' AR view feature will allow users to just point at a place like restaurant and instantly get details like reviews, how crowded they are and more. It will also work indoors to help users navigate buildings like Airports.
23:27 (IST)
Google announces new AR features for 'Search' Starting today, users will be able to see some of the world's best athletes via AR on Google Search
23:20 (IST)
More privacy related features You can now use "Delete last 15 minutes" feature to delete your recent search history. You will now be reminded to turn off your location history incase you didn't want to save it. Google is also bringing 'Locked Folder' for photos and videos that will need your password or fingerprint to open.
23:13 (IST)
New Password Manager upgrades announced The new 'Import Passwords' tool will now make it easier for users to import passwords from other password managers. 'Alert Password' will alert users if any of their saved password have become compromised in a third-party breach. Google Assistant will help you navigate directly to the compromised account so that you can quickly change its password.
23:06 (IST)
'Auto-delete' feature After 18 months, your data will be automatically get deleted unless you choose to do it sooner.
23:02 (IST)
Google announces TPU V4, a machine learning chipset Google reveals that TPU's are connected to super computers called pods. One Pod contains 4.096 V4 chipsets which is "10X the bandwidh per chip at scale to any other network technology".
22:45 (IST)
Google Meet gets a 'Companion Mode' With this mode, "each remote person gets their 'own video tile' in Meet.. It will roll out later this year.
22:42 (IST)
Google introduces smart canvas for Google Workspace This will allow users to collaborate and communicate effectively while working with a team.
22:38 (IST)
Google announces eco-friendly, safer routes features for Google Maps This will reduce fuel consumption
22:03 (IST)
Google IO 2021 livestream link
22:02 (IST)
Pixel Watch expected specifications Going by the images shared by tipster Jon Prosser, the new Pixel Watch will have a circular dial with a physical crown, just like a traditional watch. In addition to this, it might come with interchangeable straps and a heart rate tracker. Google has recently hinted in a tweet that it will announce a new version of WearOS. It is expected that the rumoured Pixel Watch will run on WearOS.
22:00 (IST)
Google Pixel Buds A series expected specifications Google’s official Android account on Twitter accidentally announced the Pixel Buds A earlier this month. The design looks identical to Google’s last month’s promotional email leak, but the all-white case is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme in the earlier image, indicating its availability in different colour options such as all-white or dark ‘forest green’. The inside of the charging case as well as the tips and wings of the buds are green. In terms of design, the new Pixel Buds A look similar to the first-generation buds, except they will be priced lower, a fact denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the affordable Pixel phones.
21:55 (IST)
Android 12 expected features As per tipster Jon Prosser, alongside the newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle in the notification bar, there will be a new music widget, a new clock widget and a weather widget. There will be a few new small changes in the user interface. The updated Android 12 UI is also expected to come with a volume slider and new lock screen with larger clock text. The tipster further revealed that the new OS will also allow notification grouping where users can select apps of their choice. New animations are also expected to make their way in the upcoming set of updates.
21:48 (IST)
New Android 12 updates are expected at the tonight's event This year, the company is likely to announce a few UI updates for Android 12 that includes new widgets, animations and more.
21:47 (IST)
Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of Google I/O 2021 The event will begin shortly! Catch all the live updates here
Google is all set to host its annual Google I/O 2021 conference today in India at 10.30 pm IST. The conference will take place from 18 May- 20 May. People can join the vent by visiting the official YouTube link as it is absolutely free for everyone. To recall, this conference was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the company is likely to announce a few UI updates for Android 12 that includes new widgets, animations and more. In the hardware department, the company might launch Pixel Buds A series and Pixel smartwatch today.
The event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST today (18 May). You can tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch all the live updates.
As per tipster Jon Prosser, alongside the newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle in the notification bar, there will be a new music widget, a new clock widget and a weather widget. There will be a few new small changes in the user interface. The updated Android 12 UI is also expected to come with a volume slider and new lock screen with larger clock text.
The tipster further revealed that the new OS will also allow notification grouping where users can select apps of their choice. New animations are also expected to make their way in the upcoming set of updates.
Google’s official Android account on Twitter accidentally announced the Pixel Buds A earlier this month. The design looks identical to Google’s last month’s promotional email leak, but the all-white case is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme in the earlier image, indicating its availability in different colour options such as all-white or dark ‘forest green’. The inside of the charging case as well as the tips and wings of the buds are green.
In terms of design, the new Pixel Buds A look similar to the first-generation buds, except they will be priced lower, a fact denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the affordable Pixel phones.
Going by the images shared by tipster Jon Prosser, the new Pixel Watch will have a circular dial with a physical crown, just like a traditional watch. In addition to this, it might come with interchangeable straps and a heart rate tracker.
The time has come for #GoogleIO.
Join us tomorrow for a look at what’s new on Wear OS. pic.twitter.com/ylGiIevTc4
— Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 17, 2021
Google has recently hinted in a tweet that it will announce a new version of WearOS. It is expected that the rumoured Pixel Watch will run on WearOS.
