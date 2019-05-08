The Google I/O 2019 developer conference is underway and it has announced several new features including a next generation Google Assistant with enhanced digital assistant capabilities. Google Go will be able to translate and transcribe text on the go. Live Captions will enable automatic captioning of any videos on Android devices with the tap of a button without the requirement of an internet connection. The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are official and they will be available in India starting from 15 May at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999.

We're expected to see Google unveil the Next Hub Max — a smart display that works in tandem with the Google Assistant. While that mostly covers the hardware bit of what we know, I/O's all about software — this year, apart from more details on Android Q, we're also expected to hear more about Stadia, which is Google's new cloud gaming service. There are also a bunch of improvements expected for the Google Assistant, Google Lens and Google Photos.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.