With day one of Microsoft’s Build 2018 completed with the opening keynote by CEO Satya Nadella, it’s now time for everyone to join Google’s Sundar Pichai on stage on the West Coast.

Google’s I/O 2018 developer conference (now referred to as a “festival” by Google) takes place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View, California.

The main event takes place on day one, with Google CEO, Sundar Pichai taking to the stage to reveal the company’s future plans alongside updates on products and innovations.

The main event called the ‘Google Keynote’ takes place at the amphitheatre in the presence of developers on 8 May between 10:30 AM and 12:00 AM GMT+5:30.

Despite being a developer event, almost everyone with an Android smartphone is interested in knowing what the latest features are and more importantly, the final name of Android P (Popsicle or Peppermint?).

Since most Android fans will not be able to attend the event, you can pin tech2 as a tab on your browser and tune in for a live commentary of the Google Keynote with Sundar Pichai on our live blog.

For those of you who prefer to watch the live stream instead, you can head to Google Developers YouTube page or events.google.com/io/ at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST.

This year’s Google I/O 2018 is expected to showcase some new features and updates for Android P and even Material Design 2.0 UI with rounded corners and some fancy new transitions. Apart from Android, we expect Google to keep us updated with what’s happening with ARCore, updates to Google Assistant, WearOS, and possibly a smart new Chromecast with Android TV inside.

Lastly, let’s hope Google also gives us a sneak peak at Fuchsia OS, which should hopefully turn out to be the Android replacement with a brand new interface we all have been waiting for.