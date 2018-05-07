Microsoft's annual developer event 'Build' is scheduled to start 9.00 pm IST.
As was the case last year, the 2018 edition of 'Build’ is expected to be an event for developers and users alike where Microsoft will present its vision for the future. The company is expected to focus solely on developers, with CEO Satya Nadella shedding light on where every one of Microsoft’s products is headed.
We expect announcements in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), with updates on Windows 10 and also information regarding Windows Mixed Reality and Microsft's cloud platform Azure.
For those interested in knowing about the workshops and sessions to be held between 7 and 9 May, you can head here for the complete schedule and tune in accordingly.
Microsoft will be running a live stream of the event on its official website and YouTube channel.
Charlotte Yarkoni, CVP Growth, and Ecosystem of Microsoft has taken the stage
The show is about to begin....
We are about to begin in 5 minutes.
Microsoft Azure
Much of Microsoft’s recent growth has been fueled by its cloud computing business Azure. As per Reuters, Azure recorded a revenue growth of 93 percent in the third quarter ending on March 31. We should expect some more news about Azure and Microsoft's plans to dethrone the current largest cloud service provider, Amazon Web Services.
Windows Mixed Reality
Microsoft will be giving us more updates regarding Mixed Reality which only recently launched at the end of 2017. We did see a few launches from PC manufacturers like Asus, Dell, Acer, Samsung and HP, we have yet to hear about any developments on this front.
We expect Microsoft to talk about AI, Mixed Reality, Windows 10 and its cloud service platform Azure. To read in detail about what to expect today you can click on the link below.
Hello everyone and Good Evening. Welcome to the LIVE blog of Microsoft's Build 2018 developers conference. We will be updating you on all the happenings from Day 1 of Build 2018. The event is expected to start at 9:00 PM IST so do stay tuned.