Microsoft's annual developer event 'Build' is scheduled to start 9.00 pm IST.

As was the case last year, the 2018 edition of 'Build’ is expected to be an event for developers and users alike where Microsoft will present its vision for the future. The company is expected to focus solely on developers, with CEO Satya Nadella shedding light on where every one of Microsoft’s products is headed.

We expect announcements in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), with updates on Windows 10 and also information regarding Windows Mixed Reality and Microsft's cloud platform Azure.

For those interested in knowing about the workshops and sessions to be held between 7 and 9 May, you can head here for the complete schedule and tune in accordingly.