Ahead of the Google I/O 2018, Google has announced three updates which will appear in the WearOS of Google Assistant. The smart features include smart suggestions, audio replies, and Assistant Actions.

According to 9to5 Google, further information about the three updates will be available during the Google I/O 2018.

The first feature includes smart suggestions. Here the Google Assistant will provide a host of suggestions whenever a question is asked. For instance, when you will ask about the weather, the Assistant will prompt suggestions such as weather in the day or at night, the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit. These suggestions can be seen in bubbles which can be scrolled up and down and selected.

The second update includes audio replies by Google Assistant. Here if you ask the Assistant about the day, it will reply with basic things such as the time it will take to commute from one place to another, or the upcoming agenda you have set for yourself. The audio replies are possible if you have a paired Bluetooth headset or a built-in speaker in the Watch.

And lastly, you will get Assistant Actions. Even as Google Assistant can now connect to nearly 5,000 devices, you can give commands to the Google Assistant to perform certain actions. For instance, you can ask your Assistant to preheat the oven or questions regarding your next train.