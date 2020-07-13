Monday, July 13, 2020Back to
Google for India 2020 highlights: Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India, says CEO Sundar Pichai

tech2 News StaffJul 13, 2020 15:34:52 IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to address the company's initiative towards Digital India and make new announcements around it.

  • 15:09 (IST)

    I request Sundar Pichai that we have 22 Indian languages and the content and resources should be shared in all these official languages eventually: Pokhriyal

  • 15:08 (IST)

    I welcome Sundar Pichai's announcement about Google's large investment in India over the next five years: Pokhriyal

  • 15:06 (IST)

    "I want to thank Google for its initiative to train 10 lakh teachers free of cost via CBSE," says Pokhriyal.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    Happy to see Google register in so many digital fields in India, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 

  • 15:01 (IST)

    Google.org announced new $1 million grant through its global distance learning fund

    The grant will help teachers in India deliver virtual education for students to continue learning at home.

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Google announces partnership with CBSE skill education and training

    By end of 2020, Google will enable 1 million teachers and 22,000 schools across India to "combine classroom approach with online learning" using free tools like G Suite, Google Classroom, Youtube, and more.

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Google has contributed over $12 million to local edu platforms to create high-quality content in India, says Chadha.

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Chadha says over 4 lakh educators accessed the Teach From Home hub

  • 14:51 (IST)

    Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia takes over to talk about Google's efforts in the education sector

    Talks about Teach for Home project and Google Meet being made available for all users till 30 September. 

  • 14:48 (IST)

    Google announces an edutainment series for small and medium business in partnership with Prasar Bharti

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Google pay's new Nearby Store feature is used by over 2 million users in India

  • 14:44 (IST)

    Google Pay Business app being used by over 3 million merchants in India

  • 14:44 (IST)

    Over 26 million small and medium businesses in India are now searchable on Google

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Caesar Sengupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users in India has taken over

    He quotes an ICEA report, which revealed that Android contributed to 1.6 million jobs in India.

  • 14:38 (IST)

  • 14:37 (IST)

    "You are a very accomplished global leader with Indian roots", Prasad to Sundar Pichai.

  • 14:35 (IST)

    "Google's initiative like AI prediction are good, but India craves for more", says Prasad. 

  • 14:34 (IST)

    'India's moment has arrived in the digital space and I am glad that Google has recognised it', says Prasad.

  • 14:31 (IST)

    "Happy to learn that Google is making a huge investment in the Google India digitisation fund", Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice.

  • 14:28 (IST)

    The Google For India Digitisation Fund investments will be done in four key areas:

    1. Enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language

    2. Building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India's needs

    3. Empowering business as they continue to embark on their digital transformation

    4. Leveraging technology and AI for social good in areas like health, education, and agriculture

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Sundar Pichai announces Google For India Digitisation Fund

    Through this effort, Google will invest Rs 75,000 crore or $10 billion in India, over the next five years. The company will do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operation infrastructure in ecosystem. 

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Sundar Pichai says that its AI tutor app Bolo is rolling out to the rest of the world 

    The app is currently available in 180 countries.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    "Thanks to PM Modi's vision for Digital India, the country has made a huge progress in getting a billion Indians online. Low-cost smartphones, combines with affordable data, the world-class telecom structure has paved the way for new opportunities," says Sundar Pichai.

  • 14:15 (IST)

    "Indians no more have to wait for technology to come to India", says Pichai.

  • 14:13 (IST)

    Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now delivering the keynote speech

  • 14:10 (IST)

    The Google India head also claims that over Rs 120 crore were donated to the PM Care Fund via Google pay

  • 14:09 (IST)

    Gupta says Google has worked in over 50,000 villages to educate users about COVID-19 via its Internet Saathi initiative

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Gupta talks about Google's coverage on precautions, and other crucial information on COVID-19

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Sanjay Gupta says that Google's AI prediction can now warn about a flood or cyclone 48 hours ahead of the calamity

  • 14:06 (IST)

    Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President is addressing the viewers first

    He says, currently, Google has over 500 million users in India. 

  • 14:00 (IST)

    The webcast is now live...

  • 13:59 (IST)

    Google For India 2020 event livestream

    The event will be livestreamed on Google India's official Youtube page. The video is embedded below:

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver the keynote address at the event

    His address will be followed by a speech by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice, Government of India, Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President, Caesar Sengupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users, and Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia.

     

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Google first hosted the 'Google For India' event in 2016

    At the event, Google will make announcements related to the company’s products and services that especially cater to the users in India. 

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Hello people, we meet again! 

    via GIPHY

    • read more

Google is hosting the sixth edition of its 'Google For India' event today, 13 July. However, like various other prominent tech events, due to the pandemic, the event is being hosted virtually.

The event will kick off at 2 pm IST, and will be livestreamed on Google India's YouTube page.

At the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to address the company's initiative towards Digital India and make new announcements around it. Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad is also scheduled to be at the event.

Google representational image: Reuters

Additionally, Google has revealed that the speakers at the event will include Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President, Caesar Sengupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users, and Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia.

Last year, at the Google for India event, Google Pay for Business was revealed along with other features for Google Pay including The Spot Platform, Jobs, tokenised cards, and more. Google Lens was given an update to support translation on-the-fly. Phone Line with Assistant, which allows users to make search queries by dialling into a number, free of charge, was also announced at Google for India 2019.



