tech2 News Staff

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year, Google is hosting its annual Google for India 2020 event, online. The virtual event will take place today at 2 pm IST. This is the sixth edition of the event, company officials, including the CEO Sundar Pichai will make some announcements on initiatives for Digital India.

Google for India 2020: How to catch the live updates

The event will kick off at 2 pm IST today. To catch the livestream, you can visit Google India's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below.



At the first-ever virtual edition of #GoogleForIndia, our product and business leaders will share updates and announcements on our initiatives for Digital India. Join us for the livestream on 13th July, 2:00 PM.

Don’t forget to set a reminder ➡️ https://t.co/j17FAICaPx#G4IN pic.twitter.com/ZzXb2uOWuE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 10, 2020

Google For India 2020: What to expect

As per the invite that we received, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice will be present at the event. The speakers will share their vision and path to solve India's needs and "bring the benefits of the digital economy to all."

An official company tweet revealed that other speakers will include Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President, Caesar Sengupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users and Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia.

At the 6th edition of #GoogleForIndia, our product & business leaders will share their vision on building a helpful Internet for a billion Indians. Livestream starts on 13th July, at 2:00 PM.

Set a reminder ➡️ https://t.co/WMfUGpuo8k#G4IN pic.twitter.com/6s1upfnqrC — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 10, 2020

Last year, at the Google for India event, Google Pay for Business was revealed along with other features for Google Pay including The Spot Platform, Jobs, tokenised cards, and more. Google Lens was given an update to support translation on-the-fly. Phone Line with Assistant allows users to make search queries by dialling into a number, free of charge was also announced at Google for India 2019.