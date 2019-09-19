Google India is hosting its fifth Google For India event where it talks about everything the company his doing in India. This covers all its products and services, some of which are exclusive to India. The speakers include General Manager of Payments and Vice President Caesar Sengupta, Vice President of Product, Google Assistant, Manuel Bronstein, and Director of Marketing Southeast Asia and India Sapna Chadha.

At the Google For India 2018 event, the company had announced several updates to the search giant's apps and services in India. Google Tez, the company's UPI-based payments app, was renamed to Google Pay. More features are set to arrive in India including card payments, according to an Indian Express interview with Google's VP for payments, Caesar Sengupta. Google Pay could be integrated into other Google products such as Mail and Messages.