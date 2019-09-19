Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
Google For India 2019 LIVE Updates: Google Pay, formerly known as Tez, to be a focus at today's event

Sep 19, 2019

Google For India 2019 will cover all the updates coming to Google' services and products in India

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Tokenised cards coming to India

    Google is bringing tokenised cards to India that will make payments easier for offline as well as online transactions. It will start rolling out in the next week.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Growth of Google Pay

    Google Pay now has 67 million monthly active users and $110 billion in transactions in 2019.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Phone Line with Google Assistant

    If you don't have an internet connection, you can dial into 000 800 9191 000 to ask any query to Google Assistant.

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Phone Line with Google Assistant

    Users without internet data can dial into Phone Line with Google Assistant in collaboration of Vodafone-Idea, free of charge, to use the services of Assistant. They can ask any kind of questions and queries, just like you'd use with an internet connection.

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Google collaborating with local partners

    Google India is partnering with local services so that other apps can be invoked using Google Assistant.

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Next up is Google Assistant

    Hindi is the second most commonly-used used language on Google Assistant.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Google Bolo coming in more Indian languages

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Update to Google Lens in Indian-context

    Google Lens has been given an update to translate more Indian languages. Just by pointing the camera to any signboard with any language, Google Lens will be able to translate the text on-the-fly.

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Google For India 2019

    Google is announcing all the updates coming to its services and products in India.

Google India is hosting its fifth Google For India event where it talks about everything the company his doing in India. This covers all its products and services, some of which are exclusive to India. The speakers include General Manager of Payments and Vice President Caesar Sengupta, Vice President of Product, Google Assistant, Manuel Bronstein, and Director of Marketing Southeast Asia and India Sapna Chadha.

Google For India 2019 LIVE Updates: Google Pay, formerly known as Tez, to be a focus at todays event

Google is expected to announce updates to its services and products in India. Image: Reuters.

At the Google For India 2018 event, the company had announced several updates to the search giant's apps and services in India. Google Tez, the company's UPI-based payments app, was renamed to Google Pay. More features are set to arrive in India including card payments, according to an Indian Express interview with Google's VP for payments, Caesar Sengupta. Google Pay could be integrated into other Google products such as Mail and Messages.



