tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 11:47 IST

Google finally updates its Inbox by Gmail app for the Apple iPhone X display

Inbox by Gmail has received 13 updates since November 2017 and none of them supported the iPhone X.

Google has finally released the Inbox by Gmail app on the iPhone X, after over nine months of the device being in the markets. The app that supports Apple's top-end variant, is 144 MB in size.

Inbox by Gmail has received 13 updates since November 2017 and none of them included iPhone X support, but that changes with the 5 July update. Earlier the app had black bars at the top and bottom, but it doesn't in its latest update. Also, with it's 19.5:9 ratio, the app fits the iPhone X display very well.

Inbox by Gmail. Image: App Store

Inbox by Gmail now supports iPhone X. Image: App Store

Announced on a limited invitation-only basis in October 2014, Inbox by Gmail was officially released to the public on 28 May, 2015. You can read the detailed review of the service here.

The app offers you a feature called 'highlights', which displays the information from the email without even opening it. You can check in for flights, see delivery information for purchases and view photos from friends easily without tapping to open the email.

Inbox by Gmail. Image: Inbox by Gmail app on iPhone X

Inbox by Gmail. Image: Inbox by Gmail app on iPhone X

The next feature is called 'bundles', where similar messages get bundled together that allows you to deal with them all at once. Also, you can get rid of them in one go. You can also set 'reminders' and 'snooze' emails.

Google has been working on redesigns for a lot of its apps. It has redesigned Gmail to make it more clean and user-friendly. The Google Home app, which was previously known as the Google Chromecast app and the Google Cast app, will soon see an overhaul in the design to match the Google's Material Design theme. We also know that the Material Design theme will soon be available to Android users on Google Maps.

