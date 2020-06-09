FP Trending

Google Duo has started rolling out invite links for its mobile users. According to experts, this has been done to scale up its game in comparison with other video conferencing applications. In the last few months, remote working and teaching on a large scale has led to the wide acceptability of these apps, with Zoom taking the front seat.

Duo has been vying for a larger consumer space by introducing several new features to make the app easier to use by a wide range of users. A month ago, Google had announced that users will be able to invite “anyone with a Google account” through a link to a group call on Duo. The sleuth of updates also introduced the facility for people to make group calls even in the web version of the app and the maximum limit of members would be stretched to 32 in the “coming weeks”. Google had increased the maximum number of people in a call from 8 to 12 in March.

The feature of inviting people for a call via a link was popularised by Zoom and with Duo rolling out the update, calling on Duo just became a lot convenient.

Now users just have to add people in a group and an invite link will appear on the screen. This link can be shared via different apps. As soon as the other person clicks on the link, Duo will open up and they will be directly included into the call. The feature is currently available only for the mobile users (both Android and iOS) as a group call update has not been yet rolled out for the web version of Google Duo.