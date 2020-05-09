FP Trending

It will soon be possible to make group calls on Google’s video calling app Duo. Google is also coming up with a new layout that will let users see more people at the same time during video calls.

Users will be able to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link. Soon, family mode will also be introduced on Google Duo. This feature allows users to doodle on video calls and add Augmented Reality (AR) effects to their calls.

To use the family mode, one has to click on the menu icon and then tap on Family to get started. The mute and hang up buttons will be hidden now so that calls don’t get interrupted. These calls like every other call on Google will be end-to-end encrypted.

The masks and effects will also be available in one-on-one calls. Google is rolling out more effects and masks to help you express yourself more effectively.

Last month, the company announced that it was going to introduce some new features to Google Duo. A new video codec technology is being developed to provide quality on video calls even when the internet connection is weak.

Users can take photos while talking to their near and dear ones on the video call. This feature is there for personal video calls too.

In March, Google Duo increased the group size for calls from eight to 12. The company is working on increasing the number of users on video calls even further.

