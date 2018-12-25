Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Duo app has now been downloaded over one billion times on Play Store

Very recently, Google Duo reached the 500 million download mark on Play Store.

tech2 News Staff Dec 25, 2018 12:50 PM IST

First launched in 2016, the Google Duo app has now crossed the one billion mark on Play Store.

According to a recent report by Android Police, "Duo hit 500 million downloads just six months ago, so another 500 million in that time span is pretty impressive". This sudden popularity of the app can be attributed to the recent rollout of Google Duo to iPad, Android Tablet, Chromebook, and Smart Displays.

Google Duo app.

Google Duo app.

Earlier this year, Google also announced that it is shutting down its WhatsApp an iMessage-competitor app Allo in March 2019, and will instead focus on the Google Duo app. On a side note, in case you want to safe keep some or all of your conversation from the Allo app, here's how you can download all of your existing conversation histories from the app.

Lately, Google Duo has rolled out many new features, that have been one of the reasons for so much attraction toward the video calling app. One such was a video messaging feature that would let users capture and share video messages when their friends cannot answer their call. To play a video message received from another user, users need to simply tap their icon. After they have watched their video message, users can tap the 'Call now' button to easily call that person back.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

also see

Google Charity

Google will soon let you donate money to charity through the Play Store

Dec 13, 2018

Google

Google deletes millions of fake and incentivised ratings from the Play Store

Dec 19, 2018

Google Lens

Google Lens finally finds its way into the Google search app for iOS users

Dec 11, 2018

ChromeOS

Chrome OS 72 will let you use Google Assistant with third-party Chromebooks

Dec 22, 2018

Wynk Music

Wynk Music rated as the 'Most Entertaining app of 2018' on Google Play Store: Airtel

Dec 17, 2018

Google Family Link App

Google adds Family Link features like screen time limit to Chromebook laptops

Dec 14, 2018

science

Vanishing Exoplanet

Rapidly-vanishing exoplanet spotted by astronomers is the second ever to be observed

Dec 25, 2018

Archaeology

Petrified horse with saddle and harness unearthed intact in stable near Pompeii

Dec 25, 2018

SpaceX Launch

SpaceX launches US Air Force's best GPS satellite yet, closes last launch in 2018

Dec 25, 2018

Space station

Space station hole drilled from inside, sent to Russian law enforcement to study

Dec 25, 2018