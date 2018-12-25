tech2 News Staff

First launched in 2016, the Google Duo app has now crossed the one billion mark on Play Store.

According to a recent report by Android Police, "Duo hit 500 million downloads just six months ago, so another 500 million in that time span is pretty impressive". This sudden popularity of the app can be attributed to the recent rollout of Google Duo to iPad, Android Tablet, Chromebook, and Smart Displays.

Earlier this year, Google also announced that it is shutting down its WhatsApp an iMessage-competitor app Allo in March 2019, and will instead focus on the Google Duo app. On a side note, in case you want to safe keep some or all of your conversation from the Allo app, here's how you can download all of your existing conversation histories from the app.

Lately, Google Duo has rolled out many new features, that have been one of the reasons for so much attraction toward the video calling app. One such was a video messaging feature that would let users capture and share video messages when their friends cannot answer their call. To play a video message received from another user, users need to simply tap their icon. After they have watched their video message, users can tap the 'Call now' button to easily call that person back.

