tech2 News Staff

After Google paused investment in Allo back in April, we somehow knew this day was coming.

In a blog post shared on 5 December, Google has announced that it will officially end support for the chat app by end of March 2019.

Google writes, "Allo will continue to work through March 2019", which means that post March next year, Google will shut down the app.

The good thing though is that until March 2019, you can download all of your existing conversation history from the app.

So, if Allo did grow on you in these last few years, and you have any chats on the app that you would like to store, then here's how you can download all your conversations: