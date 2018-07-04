Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
Google Duo is now getting updates for multi-device and tablet support

The update has also reached only a small number of users and should roll out to more in the course of time.

Google Duo, a video and voice calling app by Google, is now getting an update for multi-device and tablet support. As per reports, only a handful of users have received this update but a wider rollout is expected soon.

Google Duo.

So what is multi-device support? Basically, it means that users can use the Google Duo app from multiple devices using just one account. Your Google Account will be connected to your phone number and you shall receive calls through either your phone number or your email address. All your chats and personal information is saved on the Google cloud, ready for you to access it from any device.

The report by XDA-Developers also stated that one of their readers also posted about the new tablet support now available for Google Duo. Again, this update has also reached only a small number of users and should roll out to more in the course of time.

The last update we saw for Google Duo was a video messaging feature that would let users capture and share video messages when their friends cannot answer their call.  To play a video message received from another user, users need to simply tap their icon. After they have watched their video message, users can tap the 'Call now' button to easily call that person back.

