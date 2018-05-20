While many were impressed by the jaw-dropping Google Assistant demo at Google I/O 2018, all of that excitement came to an end soon after the keynote. The demo brought a lot of questions to mind about the privacy, security and ethics of an assistant talking like a human.

A few weeks later, Google has cleared few of the doubts related to the technology and now there's some more news on that front.

According to a report on Bloomberg, during a weekly TGIF staff meeting, the employees were given a full demo of Duplex by executives. At the meeting it was mentioned that the bot will identify itself as Google Assistant and also inform that the call "is being recorded in certain Jurisdiction". The information was shared by Google staff who attended the meeting.

The report also mentions that Google is yet to confirm whether the businesses contacted during the demo were informed about the call being recorded. The report indicates that Google had edited the audio clip which was shown during the Google I/O conference to protect the privacy of the businesses involved.

Earlier reports also mention that the Assistant will have disclosure for identifying itself to humans.