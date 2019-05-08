Wednesday, May 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google debuts privacy controls, principles at I/O event

By Paresh Dave MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google business on Tuesday announced new privacy controls for its services, including “Incognito mode” for Google Maps, and published new privacy commitments for its hardware, showing how increased public scrutiny is forcing greater transparency in Silicon Valley

ReutersMay 08, 2019 03:06:10 IST

Google debuts privacy controls, principles at I/O event

By Paresh Dave

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google business on Tuesday announced new privacy controls for its services, including “Incognito mode” for Google Maps, and published new privacy commitments for its hardware, showing how increased public scrutiny is forcing greater transparency in Silicon Valley.

The announcements were dotted throughout nearly two hours of product updates from the search giant at its annual Google I/O developers' conference. Google also launched its lowest priced smartphone yet, the Pixel 3a, and demonstrated upcoming capabilities for its virtual assistant, such as car rental and movie ticket bookings by voice commands.

Google has been fending off some of the growing legislative and regulatory pushes in the United States and elsewhere to regulate data privacy and other issues core to its business model. Proposals being weighed by lawmakers would limit how Google, Facebook Inc and other internet companies track consumers and distribute information.

With revenue growth slowing and costs largely growing, Alphabet has faced questions from investors about the threat of new rules and its ability to commercialize newer services such as the Google Assistant.

Alphabet shares closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent to $1,178.86. They have fallen from an all-time high of $1,296.98 since the company reported quarterly sales last month that were $1 billion below expectations.

Incognito mode, which is launching on Google Maps "soon" and Google search later this year, would block the company from storing user activity in those services, the company said.

For home-based devices including smart speakers, thermostats and security alarms, Google on Tuesday published a new website with disclosures on how sensors such as microphones and cameras on those devices work. In addition, it committed to giving users the ability to review any sensor recordings and delete them.

Further, the company said it would not use "video footage, audio recordings, and home environment sensor readings" to personalize ads.

Other privacy announcements included more granular control starting later this year over how mobile apps for Google's Android operating system access location data.

"The central focus of the release is security and privacy," Stephanie Cuthbertson, director of product management for Android, said on stage.

NEW ASSISTANT OPTIONS

The car booking capability, which Google demonstrated on National Car Rental's website, builds on the company's push over the last two years to integrate more artificial intelligence-fuelled features into its virtual helper, Google Assistant.

It aims to free users from manually filling out forms on websites, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told the several thousand conference attendees. It will be available later this year on Android phones in the United States and United Kingdom, Google said.

In an update to search, Google introduced augmented reality technology that enables users to view three-dimensional renderings of some visual results through their smartphone cameras. Google said it was working with companies such as New Balance, Target Corp, Samsung and Volvo to make 3D models of their products available in mobile search.

Google also brought Google Assistant to new products. Starting at $399, the Pixel 3a could help the company reverse flagging sales of more premium phones.

It will be available in the U.S. in T-Mobile and Sprint stores for the first time in addition to Verizon outlets. AT&T, the fourth major wireless carrier, has declined to stock it, people familiar with the matter said.

Google said it would re-brand all of its "Home" hardware as "Nest," reflecting the thermostat maker it purchased in 2014.

The Google Nest Hub Max, a larger version of Google's smart speaker with a display, will arrive later this year, the company announced. Priced at $229, the Max will include a camera with facial recognition technology to activate the device without a voice command.

That camera sensing feature will not send imagery to Google's servers once it is set up, Google said on its new privacy website.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Dan Grebler and Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review


also see

Newstracker

Technology ethics campaigners offer plan to fight 'human downgrading'

Apr 24, 2019
Technology ethics campaigners offer plan to fight 'human downgrading'
NASA probe detects likely 'marsquake': an interplanetary first

Newstracker

NASA probe detects likely 'marsquake': an interplanetary first

Apr 24, 2019
Trump opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report: Washington Post

Newstracker

Trump opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report: Washington Post

Apr 24, 2019
Hong Kong's 'Occupy' leaders face possible jail for 2014 democracy protests

Newstracker

Hong Kong's 'Occupy' leaders face possible jail for 2014 democracy protests

Apr 24, 2019
Trump says opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report: Washington Post

Newstracker

Trump says opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report: Washington Post

Apr 24, 2019
Self-styled U.S. citizen border patrol unravels after leader's arrest

Newstracker

Self-styled U.S. citizen border patrol unravels after leader's arrest

Apr 24, 2019

science

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

Biodiversity

Extinctions of million species driven by mankind are looming, new UN report finds

May 07, 2019
Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

Termite nests show us how to keep buildings cool in a climate change reality

May 07, 2019
How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

May 07, 2019
Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani from Space: Satellite images show fearsome wrath of the severe storm

May 07, 2019