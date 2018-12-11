Indo-Asian News Service

Google Cloud has announced to expand its partnership with global cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to simplify security and accelerate cloud adoption.

Palo Alto Networks will run its Application Framework on Google Cloud to take advantage of Google Cloud Platform's secure, durable storage and highly-scalable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics tools, Google said late on 10 December.

Palo Alto Networks will also run their "GlobalProtect" service on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), said Tariq Shaukat, president, Global Alliances and Industry Platforms, Google Cloud.

"This partnership makes us a Google Cloud customer, allowing us to run important cloud-delivered security services at scale and with the benefits of Google's AI and analytics expertise," added Varun Badhwar, SVP Products and Engineering for Public Cloud Security at Palo Alto Networks.

"We'll also be working with Google Cloud to offer organisations moving to Google Cloud additional visibility, compliance and security capabilities they need to prevent cyber attacks," Badhwar added.

Enterprises using Palo Alto Networks offerings on-premises will have an easier path to move to the cloud while leveraging their existing security investments.

"Organisations who run on Google Cloud will have easy access to security functionality from Palo Alto Networks with enhanced capabilities available only on Google Cloud," informed Shaukat.