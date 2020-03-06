tech2 News Staff

At the Consumer Electronic Show 2020, held earlier this year, Google announced that its voice assistant will soon read out the webpages out aloud to the users. Well, Google has globally rolled out a new feature called, "Read it", which when triggered, will read out the webpages in 42 languages.

To use this feature, all you need to do is open a webpage, and give the voice command, "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page".

You can change the speed as per your choice and, you will get options to skip 10 seconds forward and 10 seconds backward. You can translate it into several languages that include Hindi, German, Spanish, Nepali, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and so on. There are four different voice options that include lime, sapphire, jungle and royal.

Users can use this feature to read web pages open on their Google Chrome, Google Search or the news app. The Google Assistant will automatically scroll down the page and highlight the words as it reads it out.

This feature is already available on all Android devices globally.

To recall, this year, Google has called off its I/O event due to coronavirus outbreak. The event was scheduled to take place from 12-14 May in California.

