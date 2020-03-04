tech2 News Staff

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers had to cancel Mobile World Congress 2020, which was scheduled to take place in Barcelona in February. Now Google I/O 2020, another major tech event, has been called off for the same reason. The Google event was slated to be held on 12-14 May in California.

As per Google, "Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre."

The website further adds that all the guests who purchased the tickets to the event will get their refunds by 13 March. They also won't have to apply for next year's tickets because Google will automatically grant them the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket.

Usually, Google announces new updates to its hardware, services and apps at this event.

Google I/O 2020 and MWC 2020 aren't the only big tech event that got cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus spread, Facebook's F8 developer conference and Game Developer Conference are also on the list. Microsoft Build and Apple WWDC, events that happen around the same time, are likely also on the chopping block.

