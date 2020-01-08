Wednesday, January 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

CES 2020: Google Assistant to get longform reading in more human-like voice, deeper smart home integration

This longform reading feature will initially be available for articles and websites, however, it may soon be expanded to reading your emails.


tech2 News StaffJan 08, 2020 10:22:41 IST

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas, Google made a few important announcements about its smart assistant. Google says that Google Assistant is now used by 500 million monthly active users. Google also previewed a few features that will be coming to the Google Assistant in 2020.

Google says that this year, the voice assistant will get a new voice that will read articles and web pages aloud in a more natural and human-like voice.

CES 2020: Google Assistant to get longform reading in more human-like voice, deeper smart home integration

Google Assistant on Pixel 3

Google Assistant is also getting a new feature where saying “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page” will trigger it to read or translate text from an article or webpage into 42 languages. Initially, this longform reading feature will only be available for articles and websites, however, according to a report by VentureBeat, it may soon be expanded to reading your emails.

At the electronics show, Google also said that it wants more TV manufacturers to uses microphones for far-field voice recognition so that functionalities similar to smart speakers can be added to the, like voice commands to play music, check the weather, or ask a question.

Google also announced that later this year, the smart assistant will also get 'Scheduled Actions', which will allow it to turn on/off or start/stop a smart device at the time of your choosing. Essentially, it's a feature a lot of you IoT devices' apps offers, however, with Google Assistant integration, you will be able to do the same with just a command.

Google Assistant will also be getting a few security features like saying "Hey Google, that wasn't for you" will trigger deleting a mistaken recording. Additionally, saying “Hey Google, are you listening to me?” will automatically trigger a deep link to privacy settings to the user in the Home mobile app so user don’t have to look for the same.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit

Jan 06, 2020
CES 2020: Apple to make a comeback after 28 years, expected to show off HomeKit
Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Xiaomi security camera

Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Jan 03, 2020
CES 2020: After facing backlash due to her lack of tech experience, Ivanka Trump draws applause

CES 2020

CES 2020: After facing backlash due to her lack of tech experience, Ivanka Trump draws applause

Jan 08, 2020
CES 2020: Hyundai will unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber

Uber

CES 2020: Hyundai will unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber

Jan 07, 2020
OnePlus shows off Concept One smartphone teaser with disappearing rear camera

OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus shows off Concept One smartphone teaser with disappearing rear camera

Jan 03, 2020
CES 2020: Use of Lidar laser-sensing tech in self-driving cars, monitoring cattle and more

CES 2020

CES 2020: Use of Lidar laser-sensing tech in self-driving cars, monitoring cattle and more

Jan 08, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019