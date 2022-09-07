Wednesday, September 07, 2022Back to
Google announces Google Pixel 7 Series and Pixel Watch launch event and date

Google has revealed that the company will be launching the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch at the upcoming “Made By Google” event.


FP StaffSep 07, 2022 14:52:00 IST

Google had long back teased what the Pixel 7 Series and the Pixel Watch would look like. But as is the case with all Google devices, it is the trickery with software and AI that gets people excited.

Google has now announced that they will be launching the Pixel 7 Series and the Pixel Watch at an event that is scheduled for 6 October. This upcoming event will fully detail those products, features, pricing, and availability. 

The event has been named “Made By Google” and carries a tagline saying “It’s all coming together this fall” which emphasizes the ecosystem of products that Google will be launching.

The event will be mainly an online one, that is Google will be live streaming the launch event. The company will also be hosting an in-person event in Brooklyn, New York, after about two years of virtual announcements. 

Google shared a blog post announcing the event and sharing links to how people can watch the launch event and where can people sign up for notifications around the launch.

As mentioned earlier, people have a good idea of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and the hardware that it will entail. It is the AI-backed software features Google has built for the phones that have got people waiting with bated breath.

The launch event is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM ET or Eastern Time, which as per Indian Standard Time means that the event should start at 7:30 PM.

The launch event will be streamed via Made by Google’s YouTube channel, as well as Google Store’s event section.

It remains to be seen whether Google will announce any other hardware other than the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch at the event. In terms of non-Pixel devices, a new Nest Wifi with WiFi 6E and Chromecast HD is also rumoured.

