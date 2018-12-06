tech2 News Staff

Apple AirPods really set the trends for truly wireless earphones, and ever since we have seen many alternatives to the earphones in the market. And if the latest report is to be believed, we may soon see competitors of AirPods from the house of Google and Amazon as well.

Famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo got his hands on supply-chain reports, according to which, Google and Amazon are working on direct competitor products to AirPods, which will be out by the second half of 2019. This was first reported by 9To5Mac.

Kuo also anticipates that the combined shipments of the earphones by both Google and Amazon will likely reach 10 to 20 million units in later in 2019. Reportedly, Goertek (assembly) and Unitech (Rigid-flex PCB) are sole suppliers for Google and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Kuo believes that Apple will manage to lead this market still with the addition of a few new features to the wireless earphones. In another report shared a few days ago, Kuo suggested that the AirPods will come with wireless charging in the first quarter of 2019, with an all-new design model in 2020.

Separately, there have also been reports that the new AirPods may be water resistant, could feature hands-free support for "Hey Siri", could track biometrics, and feature noise cancellation.