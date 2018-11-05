Recently uncovered trademark filings reveal that future AirPods could incorporate “wellness features” and noise cancellation. This could even involve biometric sensors.

A trademark filing generally describes the function of the product being trademarked. The previous filing simply described “audio components and accessories” and a mention that AirPods are a “sound recording and reproducing apparatus,” among other things.

The new trademark filings add “health, fitness, exercise and wellness sensors” to the list. The filings also mention a mechanism for transmission of biometric data and sensors for monitoring heart-rate, body movement and calories burned.

Patently Apple reports that the filings have been made in Europe and Hong Kong. The report speculates that the AirPods could work closely with the Apple Watch in this regard, which makes sense given the imminent onset of 5G networking, which is specifically designed for streamlining data use for IoT devices. Also, Apple has added a “horological and chronological instruments” classification to the AirPods as well. This classification defines watches, clocks and related instruments. It’s not yet clear how this would work.