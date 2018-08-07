On the same day that it released Android Pie, Google has acquired GraphicsFuzz, a company that helps find vulnerabilities in Android graphics drivers.

To run a little deeper into what GraphicsFuzz essentially does is that it creates a framework combining fuzzing and "metamorphic testing". This creates an automatic method for testing graphics drivers. Quite surprisingly the company made up of just three people, namely, Alastair Donaldson, Hugues Evrard and Paul Thomson, all of whome will now join the Android Graphics Team to integrate this driver testing technology within the Android ecosystem.

We are excited to announce that GraphicsFuzz has been acquired by Google, and that we will be joining the Android Graphics team for lots more graphics fuzzing fun! Thank you to everyone who has supported us on our journey with GraphicsFuzz. https://t.co/HkvFFQ42C8 — GraphicsFuzz (@GraphicsFuzz) August 6, 2018

GraphicsFuzz director Alastair Donaldson announcing the acquisition said, "The acquisition by Google is a fantastic opportunity to maximise the worldwide impact of our graphics driver testing technology."

As noted in a report by TechCrunch, this may not be a huge acquisition on Google's part but nonetheless an important one. Graphic drivers are an essential component of how an Android smartphone works and security bugs in them could turn out fatal. This is what Google is trying to stop and the GraphicsFuzz team will certainly help them detect and deal with such issues more effectively.

If you are eager to know more about GraphicsFuzz and what they do, you can read up more about them here. You can also head over and try the GraphicsFuzz Demo from the browser on your Android smartphone to check for issues in your graphics drivers.