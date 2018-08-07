Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 15:06 IST

Google acquires GraphicsFuzz to help detect bugs in Android graphics drivers

Members of the GraphicsFuzz team will now join Google's Android Graphics Team.

On the same day that it released Android Pie, Google has acquired GraphicsFuzz, a company that helps find vulnerabilities in Android graphics drivers.

To run a little deeper into what GraphicsFuzz essentially does is that it creates a framework combining fuzzing and "metamorphic testing". This creates an automatic method for testing graphics drivers. Quite surprisingly the company made up of just three people, namely, Alastair Donaldson, Hugues Evrard and Paul Thomson, all of whome will now join the Android Graphics Team to integrate this driver testing technology within the Android ecosystem.

GraphicsFuzz director Alastair Donaldson announcing the acquisition said, "The acquisition by Google is a fantastic opportunity to maximise the worldwide impact of our graphics driver testing technology."

As noted in a report by TechCrunch, this may not be a huge acquisition on Google's part but nonetheless an important one. Graphic drivers are an essential component of how an Android smartphone works and security bugs in them could turn out fatal. This is what Google is trying to stop and the GraphicsFuzz team will certainly help them detect and deal with such issues more effectively.

If you are eager to know more about GraphicsFuzz and what they do, you can read up more about them here. You can also head over and try the GraphicsFuzz Demo from the browser on your Android smartphone to check for issues in your graphics drivers.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

also see

Google Glass

Google Glass to help autistic children improve their social skills

Aug 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Cisco to buy cybersecurity company Duo for $2.35 billion, biggest acquisition after AppDynamics last year

Aug 03, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps to soon get more India-specific features like the two-wheeler mode

Aug 03, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps' location sharing feature can show your friends' battery status

Aug 03, 2018

Google

Google Search to bring a 'For You' tab to make searching for events easier

Jul 27, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google to likely launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones on 4 October: Report

Aug 06, 2018

science

Samsung

Samsung begins mass production of the industry's first high-capacity 4-bit SSD

Aug 07, 2018

Space

Chinese astronomers discover a lithium-rich giant star, much bigger than our sun

Aug 07, 2018

Wildfires

Wildfires the size of Los Angeles may grow to be the worst in California's history

Aug 07, 2018

Climate change

Dealing with climate change: Seven ways the planet could tip into 'Hothouse Earth'

Aug 07, 2018