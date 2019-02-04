tech2 News Staff

Google recently overhauled the interface of its Gmail app on Android and iOS, with a complete take over by material design. And now, it is reportedly working on some new feature for the Android app.

According to a screenshot shared by a Reddit user, an internal build shows that Google may finally be launching the Bundle feature to the app that it announced last September. This feature was first seen in Inbox, which let users categories various emails under different labels.

Besides that, the screenshot also reveals that Google may launch a new feature that would let you quickly create and schedule reminders. Another interesting feature apparently getting ported to the Gmail app is the ability to only show pinned items in the feed.

However, per the shared screenshot, we can still see the Starring feature, which might be confusing to users as the two actions provide essentially the same functionality.

Lastly, another feature possibly making its way to Gmail is “mark all as read", and really thank Go(d)ogle for that.

But, before you get your hopes high, the Redditor also points out that there is still a lot of work that needs to go in the feature. Which means, don't expect it to be coming to the public app very soon. Further, the post also says that this screenshot is apparently only one of the “different design iterations” that Google is working on.

