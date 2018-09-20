Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 20 September, 2018 08:47 IST

Global tech firms like Facebook, Mastercard to oppose India's planned data law

Facebook, Mastercard, PayPal fear the data law will increase their compliance, infrastructure costs.

Global tech companies plan to oppose new legislation in India that would require Facebook, PayPal and others to store user data in the country, arguing it will hurt investment and the business models of foreign and domestic firms.

In July, a government panel recommended that all “critical personal data” should be processed in India, and presented a draft bill that could affect how global firms store customer data.

Facebook, Mastercard and PayPal fear the new law, which follows similar measures in China and Vietnam, would increase their compliance and infrastructure costs, and affect planned investments.

Their concerns are to be taken up lobby groups planning a joint effort to pressure New Delhi to reconsider.

Representational Image

Representational Image

“The potential fear of restricting cross-border data flow would impact the business models of several Indian as well as global companies,” said a draft of their letter addressed to India’s information technology minister.

“Fear of restrictive regulation has the potential to negatively impact the flow of foreign investments,” said the letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, to be delivered by Sept. 30, is supported by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, the Washington-based Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), London-based techUK, and India’s NASSCOM.

Together they represent some of the biggest names in global technology, including Alphabet Inc’s Google, Salesforce.com, Microsoft and India’s Wipro.

An IT ministry official said data localization was necessary to enable the government to carry out investigations and to guard against data breaches, which are widespread globally.

“They (industry) are too ambitious to think this won’t become a law within a year,” said the official, who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The campaign will argue that the data law hurts both foreign and local firms, many of which now store data overseas, said an official of one of the international companies involved.

TI’s executive vice president for policy, Josh Kallmer, said the group would send lobbyists from Washington and Brussels to hold talks with Indian officials.

The US-India forum said it was working to build an industry-wide consensus on data protection. The Confederation of Indian Industry is also canvassing members to join the effort, an industry source said.

TechUK declined to comment, while NASSCOM did not respond to a request for comment.

India is the latest country to seek tighter control over data and domestic operations of global tech firms.

In June, Vietnam passed a cybersecurity law for technology firms to store “important” personal data on users in the country. Industry lobby groups opposed the measure.

For India, home to several global tech firms, the data law appears set to become the newest irritant in trade with the United States.

Besides the data law, government panels are drafting policies to regulate data stored by cloud computing, e-commerce and payment companies.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

also see

NewsTracker

Philippines braces for Typhoon Mangkhut: Over 9,000 people moved to temporary shelters, emergency response teams on standby

Sep 14, 2018

NewsTracker

Japanese submarine conducts first drills in South China Sea; move set to raise hackles of Beijing

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Royal Navy warship sails near Paracel Islands in South China Sea; major Chinese paper warns Britain not to 'hamper' trade talks

Sep 07, 2018

Project Dragonfly

Google's Dragonfly prototype links user's phone number to search history: Report

Sep 15, 2018

payment services

Why companies like Apple are hesitating to launch payment services in India

Sep 07, 2018

NewsTracker

Typhoon Mangkhut: Philippine authorities begin evacuations, disaster preparation in coastal areas

Sep 13, 2018

science

Gut Flora

First bacteria to colonize our gut affects how we fights chronic disease as adults

Sep 20, 2018

Genetics

DNA tests of confiscated tusks leads researchers to ivory trade cartels in Africa

Sep 20, 2018

AI & Robotics

This room uses machine learning, AI to change shape in response to human behaviour

Sep 20, 2018

Neuroscience

Some bad memories can be forgotten, researchers find in a study using mice

Sep 19, 2018