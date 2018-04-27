Chinese smartphone-maker Gionee has just launched two budget-oriented smartphones, the Gionee S11 Lite and the F205 in India with tall 18:9 aspect ratio displays.

Both smartphones were launched in China back in November and have now been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the S11 Lite and Rs 8,999 for the cheaper F205. Both smartphones boast of features such as Face Unlock and a portrait mode built into the camera UI.

As far as specifications go, the Gionee F205 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ resolution display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 chipset clocked at 1.3 GHz. The phone comes with an 8 MP primary snapper, coupled with an LED flash and a 5 MP sensor for selfies. The F205 also gets 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage. Users also get a 2,670 mAh battery and Android Nougat 7.1.

On the other hand, the Gionee’s S11 Lite gets a more premium look, sporting a glass back and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset along with a dual-camera (13 MP + 2 MP) setup and a 5.7-inch HD+ display. The S11 Lite comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage along with a microSD slot to expand the storage up to 256 GB.

The OS and UI are the same as the F205, but the battery gets a slight bump up to 3,030 mAh.

Both smartphones can be purchased across Gionee's offline outlets around the country.