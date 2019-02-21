Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee Feb 21, 2019 16:24:26 IST
After months of waiting, Samsung's finally launched the company's tenth-anniversary edition of the Galaxy S series of smartphones. The Korean tech giant faced quite a lot of criticism last year for a dull refresh of the Galaxy S8 lineup, but this year, the Galaxy S10 series definitely showcases the best Samsung has to offer.
The Galaxy S10 series does not only pack a gorgeous new display (with an actual hole) but also introduces a number of industry firsts which will definitely catch the eye of Samsung's competitors. These include the introduction of the world first ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, which is expected to be considered fast and reliable than existing optical sensors.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 family includes a core set of shared features, such as multiple cameras, with only minimal tweaks differentiating the various models. More importantly, the various sizes and price points mean it will be easier than ever to find the right phone. However, the source of inspiration to expand to three phones this year is quite evident and would be a cause of worry for Apple, that has been struggling with iPhone sales this year.
But Samsung's competition isn't limited to its iOS counterparts. The top of the line, Galaxy S10 Plus will be up against formidable Android competition with the likes of the feature-packed Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the dull but beautifully optimised Google Pixel 3.
While we wait for the Galaxy S10 series to arrive in India, here's how the premium Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus fare against the Pixel 3 XL, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.
Bear in mind that we're still not done testing some of these smartphones, so we're currently comparing them going only by their specifications on paper.
|Smartphone
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
|iPhone XS
|iPhone XS Max
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|Huawei Mate 20 Pro
|Display Size (inch)
|6.1
|6.4
|5.8
|6.5
|6.3
|6.39
|Resolution (pixels)
|1440 x 3040
|1440 x 3040
|1125 x 2436
|1242 x 2688
|1440 x 2960
|1440 x 3120
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|550
|526
|458
|458
|523
|538
|Display Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|P-OLED
|AMOLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7
|158 x 76.7 x 7.9
|157.8 x 72.3 x 8.6
|Weight (gm)
|157
|175
|177
|208
|184
|189
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Hybrid Dual
|Hybrid Dual
|Nano-SIM + eSIM
|Nano-SIM + eSIM
|Nano SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Exynos 9820
|Exynos 9820
|A12 Bionic
|A12 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|CPU Cores
|Octa Core
|Octa Core
|Hexa-core
|Hexa-core
|Octa-Core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
|2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
|2x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest
|2x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest
|4x 2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G76 MP10
|RAM
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|IP 68
|IP 68
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|IP 68 dust/water resistant
|On-Board Memory
|128/ 512 GB
|128 GB/512 GB/ 1 TB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64/128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 512 GB
|Yes, up to 512 GB
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
|Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Face ID, fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass
|Primary Camera
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4; 12 MP, f/2.4 and 16 MP, f/2.2
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4; 12 MP, f/2.4 and 16 MP, f/2.2
|12MP f/1.8; 12 MP f/2.4
|12MP f/1.8; 12 MP f/2.4
|12.2 MP, f/1.8
|40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2 and 8 MP, f/2.4
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Triple
|Triple
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Single
|Triple camera
|Autofocus System
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Dual pixel PDAF
|PDAF/Laser AF
|Secondary Camera
|10 MP, f/1.9 and 8 MP, f/2.2
|10 MP, f/1.9 and 8 MP, f/2.2
|7 MP f/2.2
|7 MP f/2.2
|8 MP, f/1.8 and 8 MP, f/2.2
|24 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@240fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS)
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps
|Flash
|LED Flash
|LED Flash
|Quad-LED
|Quad-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
|Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
|iOS 12
|iOS 12
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 (Pie
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|Siri
|Siri
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|v5.0, A2DP
|v5.0, A2DP
|v 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, in-display (ultrasonic)
|Yes, in-display (ultrasonic)
|No
|No
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, in-display
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Lightning Port
|Lightning Port
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|USB Standard
|v 3.1
|v 3.1
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|v 3.1
|v 3.1
|Battery (mAh)
|3400
|4100
|2658 mAh
|2658 mAh
|3430
|4200
|Fast charging
|Yes (support wireless fast charging as well)
|Yes (support wireless fast charging as well)
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Colors
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink
|Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Twilight, Pink Gold, Black
|Prices in India
|$899.99
|$999.99
|Rs 94,900
|Rs 1,04,990
|Rs 83,000
|Rs 69,990
Conclusion
The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are definitely smartphones that Samsung has not played a safe card with. Both smartphones offer nothing short of what you would expect from a premium flagship worthy of being compared to the best iPhones. When compared to its Android counterparts, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro surprisingly matches the Galaxy S10 series offerings, while the Pixel 3 XL feels a little dated. However, we will have to reserve our judgement for the detailed review. But at this point, things do look well poised for an exciting neck-to-neck showdown.
Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.