Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus come with the world's first ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung has changed the landscape of in-display fingerprint readers by including an ultrasonic sensor.

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 16:23:51 IST

Last year we had seen the rise of the in-display fingerprint reader technology on smartphones starting with the Vivo X21 UD all the way to the high-end Huawei Mate 20 Pro. However, the implementation was an optical sensor which flashed light from under the screen to illuminate the ridges on your finger for getting your fingerprint map. It was not always reliable, slow as compared to a capacitive physical sensor and you had to place your finger at the exact position to make it work.

Ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

With the Galaxy S10, Samsung has changed the landscape of in-display fingerprint readers by including an ultrasonic sensor instead of the optical one.  The ultrasonic sensor detects the user's fingerprint by sending an ultrasonic pulse against the finger to map the pores and ridges. In more specific terms the sensor will calculate different levels of voltage based on your ridges and valleys.

Ultrasonic fingerprint readers are more accurate and comparatively faster as sound can map an in-depth 3D map of your fingerprint while optical sensors can only make a 2D scan of your fingerprints. Dirty and sweaty fingers are further nuisance for optical sensors.

Apart from that if you are a maniac and cut of the registered user's finger to open the device, it won't work because ultrasonic sensors also register your finger's blood flow making a severed finger unreadable.

The Verge's Vlad Savov managed to use the ultrasonic fingerprint reader says that the sensor is working seamlessly on the S10, letting the user press anywhere in the bottom third of the screen to unlock the device. Of course, we will be testing out the device on our own when we have it so stay tuned for a full review.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus takes on the best premium flagships in a specs battle

Feb 21, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 to sport 10 MP front cam, S10 Plus with 4,100mAh battery: Report

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 latest hands-on images reveal in-display fingerprint sensor

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy S10 sails through FCC, gets spotted charging rumoured Galaxy Buds

Feb 07, 2019

Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Here's where you can watch Galaxy S10 launch event live

Feb 20, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung foldable phone launch confirmed for 20 February, Galaxy S10 Plus leaked

Feb 12, 2019

science

Wildlife & Conservation

Giant tortoise species feared extinct for 113 years seen on remote Galapagos island

Feb 21, 2019

Astrobiology

Custom-made 'astrocomb' tool to help scientists hunt for exoplanets, alien life

Feb 21, 2019

Moon Mission

Moon's surface acts like a 'chemical factory' that can produce water: NASA

Feb 21, 2019

Marine Life

India's Gangetic dolphins are thriving in murky waters, new census suggests

Feb 21, 2019