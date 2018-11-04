Sunday, November 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 November, 2018 16:08 IST

Samsung Galaxy S10 to ditch iris scanner for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Samsung is expected to cover almost 30% of the display on the Galaxy S10 with the fingerprint scanner.

Samsung isn't expected to launch its next Galaxy flagship until the beginning of next year but the leaks keep coming. The latest report suggests that Samsung will ditch the iris-scanner that we've seen feature over the past couple of years for an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

A model demonstrates iris recognition function of Galaxy Note 7. Reuters

A model demonstrates iris recognition function of Galaxy Note 7. Reuters

As per a report by GizBot, tipster Ice Universe took to his Twitter account to suggest that Samsung might completely drop the iris scanner which the company first introduced with the Galaxy S8. Instead, as expected for a while now, Samsung is expected to debut its ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The tweets also suggest that Samsung will cover almost 30 percent of the display on the S10 with the fingerprint scanner. This will result in a much larger area spread across the display to place your finger on.

What makes ultrasonic sensor unique in comparison to the in-display scanners seen on Vivo and Oppo phones is the fact that the latter uses optical sensors. The ultrasonic sensor detects the user's fingerprint by sending an ultrasonic pulse against the finger to map the pores and ridges. In comparison, optical fingerprint sensors use light to illuminate the pores and ridges on your finger and make a map.

Ultrasonic fingerprint readers are more accurate and comparatively faster as sound can map an in-depth 3D map of your fingerprint while optical sensors can only make a 2D scan of your fingerprints. Dirty and sweaty fingers are a further nuisance for optical sensors. The in-display fingerprint readers on the Vivo X21 and Vivo NEX use optical sensors, while that on the recently launched OnePlus 6T is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

However, if Samsung does manage to increase the area covered by the scanner to 30 percent, it will make a world of a difference when it comes to ease of use.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus might sport a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio: Report

Oct 30, 2018

Great India Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Discounts on OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor 8X, more

Nov 02, 2018

OnePlus 6T variant

OnePlus 6T Ultimate Limited Edition gets listed on Swedish retailer's website

Oct 21, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T review: A notch above the competition, or is it?

Oct 30, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T low light camera sample teased ahead of launch by CEO Pete Lau

Oct 22, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T launched with in-display fingerprint sensor, smaller notch priced at $549

Oct 29, 2018

science

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Cheesy Sounds

Sonic cheese: A Swiss study that experiments with sound to make cheese taste better

Nov 02, 2018

NASA's Dawn Mission

NASA's pioneering Dawn mission to the asteroid belt is at its end as fuel runs out

Nov 02, 2018

Asteroid Bennu

NASA's OSIRIS-REx captures close-up of near-Earth asteroid Bennu before landing

Nov 02, 2018