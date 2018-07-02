Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 July, 2018 10:12 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S Pen may come with music playback control: Report

The Galaxy Note 9 S Pen will reportedly see the biggest upgrade ever this year.

Lately, a lot of rumours and reports have focused on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and its S Pen in particular. For that matter, even the first Galaxy Note 9 teaser from Samsung, focuses on the S Pen, which is a clear hint at the stylus should be receiving a prominent upgrade. This is in line with the reports coming out about it.

The latest one comes from a China-based source, Ice Universe, who famously leaks information on social media.

Spotted first by SamMobile, the leakster claims in his Weibo post that the Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen will basically be a portable Bluetooth controller. He further says, that since the stylus will come with support for Bluetooth, “the S Pen button could ostensibly be used for triggering a long-range remote self-timer and for controlling music playback”.

The same source put up a post on Twitter with similar claims, saying that the S Pen will have Bluetooth support, and may offer some gameplay features. There are also rumours that the S Pen might even double as a Bluetooth speaker.

This is not the first time we are hearing such a speculation. In an early hands-on rumoured video, mobile industry veteran Eldar Murtazin also talked about the S Pen’s Bluetooth support and it bringing some new software features.

To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by Samsung. But it’s just about little patience, considering we are just over a month away from the official Galaxy Note 9 announcement on 9 August.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

Newstracker

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512 GB variant to be released only in South Korea and China

Jun 18, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 getting early FCC certification hints at an imminent launch

Jun 26, 2018

Samsung

Galaxy S10 variant could feature triple-cameras, in-display fingerprint reader

Jun 26, 2018

Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to be launched on 9 August reveals teaser

Jun 28, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 receives FCC certification days after the Galaxy Note 9

Jun 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to be investigated for firing workers on joining labour unions

Jun 30, 2018

science

Deepfakes

Did he actually say that? Exploring the high-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

Jul 02, 2018

Plastic

Confusion peaks as Australia supermarkets struggle to impose ban on plastic bags

Jul 02, 2018

Nuclear Energy

First EPR nuclear reactor to be connected to the grid goes on stream in China

Jul 02, 2018

Pollution

Air pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in 2016: Study

Jul 02, 2018