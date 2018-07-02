Lately, a lot of rumours and reports have focused on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and its S Pen in particular. For that matter, even the first Galaxy Note 9 teaser from Samsung, focuses on the S Pen, which is a clear hint at the stylus should be receiving a prominent upgrade. This is in line with the reports coming out about it.

The latest one comes from a China-based source, Ice Universe, who famously leaks information on social media.

Spotted first by SamMobile, the leakster claims in his Weibo post that the Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen will basically be a portable Bluetooth controller. He further says, that since the stylus will come with support for Bluetooth, “the S Pen button could ostensibly be used for triggering a long-range remote self-timer and for controlling music playback”.

The same source put up a post on Twitter with similar claims, saying that the S Pen will have Bluetooth support, and may offer some gameplay features. There are also rumours that the S Pen might even double as a Bluetooth speaker.

The Galaxy Note9 SPen can be used to control long-range self-timer, control music playback, because it is a Bluetooth device, it will do something unrelated to the pen. pic.twitter.com/WPS83xUskq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2018

This is not the first time we are hearing such a speculation. In an early hands-on rumoured video, mobile industry veteran Eldar Murtazin also talked about the S Pen’s Bluetooth support and it bringing some new software features.

To be clear, none of this has been confirmed by Samsung. But it’s just about little patience, considering we are just over a month away from the official Galaxy Note 9 announcement on 9 August.