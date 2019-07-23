tech2 News Staff

The Galaxy Fold saga seems to be a never-ending one. The device was recalled by the company after reviewers pointed critical design flaws with the device which made the nearly $2,000 smartphone unusable. Since the company has been reportedly going back-and-forth on fixing the design of the device.

As of right now, after nearly three months from the original launch date, there is still no confirmation on when the Galaxy Fold could make its way to the hands of the users. However, it would appear that the final testing of the device has been done and we might see it soon.

Android Community has said in its report that the Galaxy Fold has passed the final rounds of tests "with flying colours".With the Huawei Mate X folding phone also delayed till September, the South Korean giant does not have to worry about a competing device in the market as of now. In any case, if this report, which quotes industry insiders, is actually true, then the Galaxy Fold should be available latest by Q3 2019.

Last we heard, the Galaxy Fold was spotted being openly used on the metro in New Delhi, suggesting Samsung's foldable phone is being tested and may even launch in India soon.

