Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Galaxy Fold reportedly passes final tests with 'flying colours', launch could be imminent

Last we heard, the Galaxy Fold was spotted being openly used on the metro in New Delhi

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 08:50:32 IST

The Galaxy Fold saga seems to be a never-ending one. The device was recalled by the company after reviewers pointed critical design flaws with the device which made the nearly $2,000 smartphone unusable. Since the company has been reportedly going back-and-forth on fixing the design of the device.

Galaxy Fold reportedly passes final tests with flying colours, launch could be imminent

Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

As of right now, after nearly three months from the original launch date, there is still no confirmation on when the Galaxy Fold could make its way to the hands of the users. However, it would appear that the final testing of the device has been done and we might see it soon.

Android Community has said in its report that the Galaxy Fold has passed the final rounds of tests "with flying colours".With the Huawei Mate X folding phone also delayed till September, the South Korean giant does not have to worry about a competing device in the market as of now. In any case, if this report, which quotes industry insiders, is actually true, then the Galaxy Fold should be available latest by Q3 2019.

Last we heard, the Galaxy Fold was spotted being openly used on the metro in New Delhi, suggesting Samsung's foldable phone is being tested and may even launch in India soon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold spotted being openly used in a Delhi metro ahead of relaunch: Report

Jul 12, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold spotted being openly used in a Delhi metro ahead of relaunch: Report

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019