Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Fold spotted being openly used in a Delhi metro ahead of relaunch: Report

The Galaxy Fold was expected to relaunch in July but Samsung hasn't announced a date so far.

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 21:51:14 IST

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is yet to be made official but strangely enough, the phone was spotted being openly used on the metro in New Delhi, suggesting Samsung's foldable phone is being tested and may even launch in India soon.

This is news primarily because Samsung had to go back to the drawing board with the design and durability of the phone. Last we heard, Samsung was coming up with ways to improve the durability of the flexible screen, and that we might be expecting it to be relaunched as early as this month.

Samsung Galaxy Fold spotted being openly used in a Delhi metro ahead of relaunch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold. Image: Samsung

The image, sent to SamMobile, clearly shows the Galaxy Fold being used out in the open. The improvements needed to fix the durability issue may be subtle, however, it's quite impossible to tell if this is one from the first wave, or if it's the new and improved model. Given that Samsung recalled the first lot, it is quite likely that this one belongs to the new lot.

Galaxy Fold unit seen being used openly by a passenger on the Delhi metro. Image: SamMobile

Galaxy Fold unit seen being used openly by a passenger on the Delhi metro. Image: SamMobile

If you haven't been following the saga very closely, the Galaxy Fold was showed off to the media late April after being announced earlier in the year. While there was no doubting the amount of effort Samsung put into making the phone a reality, reviewers who were handed out units shortly before the public launch, were quick to point out issues with the display.

As of now, Samsung doesn't appear to be in a massive rush to launch the Galaxy Fold, especially since Huawei also pushed the launch of its foldable phone, the Mate X. However, it shouldn't be long before we see Samsung launch the phone globally and if today's image is anything to go by, probably in India as well.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh reportedly admits to pushing Galaxy Fold 'before it was ready'

Jul 02, 2019
Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh reportedly admits to pushing Galaxy Fold 'before it was ready'
Sony could reportedly be coming out with a smartphone having a rollable display

Sony

Sony could reportedly be coming out with a smartphone having a rollable display

Jul 08, 2019
IBM has reportedly patented a smartwatch that can turn into a smartphone and tablet

IBM

IBM has reportedly patented a smartwatch that can turn into a smartphone and tablet

Jul 09, 2019
Samsung may launch wired noise-cancelling headphones along Galaxy Note 10

Samsung

Samsung may launch wired noise-cancelling headphones along Galaxy Note 10

Jul 12, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with 3D ToF camera, lens maker confirms

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with 3D ToF camera, lens maker confirms

Jul 05, 2019
Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 8-inch display and 5,100 mAh battery

Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 8-inch display and 5,100 mAh battery

Jul 06, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education standards need improvement to sustain innovation

Jul 11, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, a human spaceflight centre, astronaut training

Jul 10, 2019