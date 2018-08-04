Saturday, August 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 August, 2018 12:30 IST

Future Apple iPhones may not come bundled with headphone dongles anymore

Apple started to bundle a headphone dongle with the iPhones since the iPhone 7 was launched.

The upcoming iPhones will reportedly no longer come with the 3.5mm to Lightning port headphone dongles in the box.

When Apple took the “courageous” step to remove the 3.5mm audio jack port from its iPhones, it started to bundle the new devices with a headphone dongle for people who were still using accessories that required a 3.5mm port.

However, according to a research note from Barclays, which was spotted by MacRumors, future iPhone users will be on their own. The note claims that a supplier for the dongle has “confirmed” that it won’t be included in the box alongside the new iPhones.

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Ever since Apple released the AirPods, it has been trying to completely transition away from the wired headphone. And with the rumoured second generation of AirPods under-work, the move to pull away the option to use wired headphones, was probably an important strategy.

Do note, while Apple may stop bundling the dongle with the iPhones, the company will most certainly continue to sell it at its offline and online stores. The Apple headphone dongle is currently available for Rs 3,818 on Amazon India.

While the possibility of this report is quite likely, it must still be taken with a grain of salt. Apple hasn’t yet confirmed any of this. But if true, it’s hard to imagine if customers will actually take this news well.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Amit Shah-Mamata Banerjee showdown in Kolkata over NRC, SC hearing in Sabarimala case; here are day's top stories

Aug 02, 2018

Apple

Apple has started manufacturing certain iPhone models in Bengaluru: Report

Jul 23, 2018

Huawei

Huawei becomes the fastest growing brand in Chinese smartphone market in Q2 2018

Aug 01, 2018

Samsung Note 9

Rumoured 512 GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 9 may cost a whopping €1,250

Jul 25, 2018

Apple

Apple nears trillion dollar mark as iPhone X, Apple Watch lead Q3 2018 earnings

Aug 01, 2018

Apple

Apple posts $53.3 billion quarterly revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations

Aug 01, 2018

science

Space Travel

Boeing & SpaceX to push their human spaceflights plans to 2019: NASA

Aug 03, 2018

Space

SpaceX Dragon to return this week carrying 2.5 tonnes of ISS science & supplies

Aug 03, 2018

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

Climate & Ecology

Dirt and carbon trapped in warming soil are spurring climate change on: Study

Aug 03, 2018