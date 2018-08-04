The upcoming iPhones will reportedly no longer come with the 3.5mm to Lightning port headphone dongles in the box.

When Apple took the “courageous” step to remove the 3.5mm audio jack port from its iPhones, it started to bundle the new devices with a headphone dongle for people who were still using accessories that required a 3.5mm port.

However, according to a research note from Barclays, which was spotted by MacRumors, future iPhone users will be on their own. The note claims that a supplier for the dongle has “confirmed” that it won’t be included in the box alongside the new iPhones.

Ever since Apple released the AirPods, it has been trying to completely transition away from the wired headphone. And with the rumoured second generation of AirPods under-work, the move to pull away the option to use wired headphones, was probably an important strategy.

Do note, while Apple may stop bundling the dongle with the iPhones, the company will most certainly continue to sell it at its offline and online stores. The Apple headphone dongle is currently available for Rs 3,818 on Amazon India.

While the possibility of this report is quite likely, it must still be taken with a grain of salt. Apple hasn’t yet confirmed any of this. But if true, it’s hard to imagine if customers will actually take this news well.