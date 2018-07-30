Fortnite has been expected to arrive on Android for a while now after Epic Games broke the news back in May but we haven't heard anything official about its release date yet. However, a new report finally seems to reveal a list of Android smartphones that the game will run on once it goes live.

A recent report suggested that Epic Games might be collaborating with Samsung to make Fortnite exclusive for the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone for up to a month. while that might still be true, according to findings by XDADevelopers, a list of Android devices supporting the game was found on the Epic Games' website on Monday.

The list found on the website gives away names of close to 40 devices which will be able to run the game once the one-month exclusive license to Galaxy Note 9 users runs out. The detailed list includes smartphones like the Google Pixel 2 series, Huawei, LG, Samsung and others. What these devices have in common is that they all pack powerful enough hardware to run the game.

According to the report, the reason the list is so short right now is likely because Epic Games is still in the process of optimising the game for other Android smartphones.

For the time being though, only a limited number of phones will be able to run the game and gauging by the specifications of the phones that made it to the list, the minimum requirements for running Fortnite would be a CPU on par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, MediaTek MT6737, Exynos 7870 or a HiSilicon Kirin 655. As for GPU requirements, one would need an Adreno 505 and Mali-T720 and at least 3 GB of RAM.

If you do have a smartphone which comes with better hardware than this, you can be more or less assured that Fortnite will run on your phone. However, it might be while before a large number of Android device holders will be able to enjoy a smooth experience.